Briefly: Rutgers to the Gator Bowl rescue

No. 23 Texas A&M won’t play in the Gator Bowl against No. 20 Wake Forest on Dec. 31 because of COVID-19 issues and season-ending injuries, but the Demon Deacons might still get a game.

Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday night the NCAA Football Oversight Committee will meet Thursday morning to discuss allowing another team to take Texas A&M's place.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because neither was authorized to speak publicly about options that would be considered.

Among the possibilities are allowing a 5-7 team to take the spot, which is the normal procedure to fill bowl games when there are not enough teams with six victories.

The NCAA uses Academic Progress Rate to rank 5-7 teams for bowl eligibility. Rutgers has the highest APR among the 5-7 teams. The school has informed decision-makers the team could be ready to play on a week's notice, the people said.

• Cole Talley kicked a 41-yard field goal as time expired and Army rallied to beat Missouri 24-22 in the Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday night in Fort Worth, Texas.

After the Tigers took a 22-21 lead on a touchdown with 1:11 to play, third-string quarterback Jabari Laws led Army (9-4) downfield to the Missouri 24-yard line, setting up Talley’s game-winner.

Talley, who went to high school about 60 miles east of Fort Worth in Rockwall, Texas, said he was thinking about the brotherhood of Army football players when he went out for the final kick.

“I’d do anything for them, and they’d do anything for me,” said Talley, who missed his only two previous attempts this season from beyond 40 yards — including a 43-yard try in the first quarter.

“We trust Cole,” Army coach Jeff Monken said. “What a great way for the team to end the season and these seniors to end their careers.”

• Robbie Roper, the Roswell High School quarterback in Atlanta who was considering his college options following a successful senior season, has died following complications from a routine surgery. He was 18.

Roper's family announced his death on Twitter on Wednesday, prompting an immediate outpouring of expressions of sympathy, including from his hometown Atlanta Falcons.

“Football is family," the Falcons said in a statement. "And we are saddened by the passing of one of our local high school football family members. May he rest in peace as we keep his family, friends and all those mourning his loss in our prayers.”

Roper led Roswell High to a 10-3 record and final top-10 ranking in Georgia's Class 7A. He threw for 3,010 yards and 37 touchdowns and had offers from Massachusetts, Morehead State, Morgan State and Western Carolina, according to the 247 Sports website.

In announcing his death, Roper's family said "He was our biggest joy to our family. We are proud of the young man he has become. He will be missed by his friends and family dearly.”

Basketball

The Brooklyn Nets have enough players to fly to Los Angeles and play their Christmas showdown against the Lakers, though Kevin Durant might not be among them.

Coach Steve Nash said Thursday that James Harden has cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols, but he said the Nets don't expect any of their players still in the protocols to come out in time for the game. That would include Durant, the NBA's leading scorer.

The Nets have had their last three scheduled games postponed — among the NBA's nine postponements thus far — when a coronavirus outbreak left them with a league-high 10 players in protocols. Nash said Harden, Paul Millsap and Jevon Carter had also cleared protocols, though rookies Cam Thomas, Kessler Edwards and David Duke Jr. had since entered.

Teams need a minimum of eight players to start a game. Nash said the Nets have more than enough to do that.

But it's unclear if they will have another practice before the game Saturday. Nash said it's only in the last day that healthy players have been able to return to the practice facility for individual workouts.

Entering Thursday, based on team injury reports or similar disclosures, there were 96 players from 23 teams dealing with a virus-related issue — often a positive test, though not always.

The list included stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Trae Young. All three are scheduled to be part of the NBA’s five-game holiday schedule.

Tennis

Five-time Australian Open runner-up Andy Murray received a wild-card entry Thursday for the tournament's main draw.

Murray last played at Melbourne Park in 2019, when he made a teary retirement announcement before undergoing a second hip surgery to extend his career.

The former top-ranked Murray had also accepted a wild-card entry last year but didn't go after testing positive for COVID-19 shortly before he was due to board a charter flight to Melbourne.

The Australian Open begins Jan. 17.

Murray, No. 134 in the ATP rankings, spoke optimistically about going deep in tournaments again after beating Jannik Sinner to reach the quarterfinals of the Stockholm Open in November. He had also pushed Stefanos Tsitsipas to five sets in a first-round loss at the U.S. Open in August.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0