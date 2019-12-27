Briefly: Russia will appeal Olympic ban

Comanche earlier broke away from a five-strong pack of super maxis down Tasmania’s east coast having taken a wider route across Bass Strait on Friday.

Darts

Fallon Sherrock’s run at the darts PDC World Championship ended in the third round with a 4-2 defeat to 22nd-seeded Chris Dobey in London.

The 25-year-old Sherrock became the first woman to win a game in the tournament when beating Ted Evetts before following it up by stunning No. 11 Mensur Suljovic.

But Dobey proved too strong, fighting back from 2-1 down in sets to set up a clash with Glen Durrant in the fourth round.

Sherrock is a former runner-up at the women’s world championship. Organizers decided for the first time last year to allocate two of the 96 places in the world championship field to women.

Skiing

Dominik Paris mastered the Stelvio course in Bormio, Italy, once again, becoming the first skier to win three consecutive downhill races on one of the World Cup’s most demanding tracks.

The Italian won a shortened race with a gutsy run, defeating Switzerland’s Beat Feuz and Austrian Matthias Mayer.