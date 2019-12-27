Briefly: Russia will appeal Olympic ban

Russia has confirmed that it will appeal its four-year Olympic ban for manipulating doping data.
The Russian anti-doping agency, known as RUSADA, sent a formal letter Friday disagreeing with the sanctions imposed earlier this month by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The case is now heading to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
RUSADA said it “disputes the (WADA) notice in its entirety,” including the evidence of tampering with the data archive. The data was handed over in January and was meant to clear up past cover-ups, but has led to more legal tussles.
The WADA sanctions ban the use of the Russian team name, flag or anthem at a range of major sports competitions over the next four years, including next year’s Olympics and the 2022 soccer World Cup.
Next year’s Olympics in Tokyo will be the third consecutive edition of the games preceded by a legal battle over Russian doping issues.
Sailing
Comanche won the 75th edition of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race by claiming line honors for the third time.
The Jim Cooney and Samantha Grant-skippered super maxi made the most of strong overnight winds to cross the River Derwent finish line just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday local time in Australia.
Comanche earlier broke away from a five-strong pack of super maxis down Tasmania’s east coast having taken a wider route across Bass Strait on Friday.
Darts
Fallon Sherrock’s run at the darts PDC World Championship ended in the third round with a 4-2 defeat to 22nd-seeded Chris Dobey in London.
The 25-year-old Sherrock became the first woman to win a game in the tournament when beating Ted Evetts before following it up by stunning No. 11 Mensur Suljovic.
But Dobey proved too strong, fighting back from 2-1 down in sets to set up a clash with Glen Durrant in the fourth round.
Sherrock is a former runner-up at the women’s world championship. Organizers decided for the first time last year to allocate two of the 96 places in the world championship field to women.
Skiing
Dominik Paris mastered the Stelvio course in Bormio, Italy, once again, becoming the first skier to win three consecutive downhill races on one of the World Cup’s most demanding tracks.
The Italian won a shortened race with a gutsy run, defeating Switzerland’s Beat Feuz and Austrian Matthias Mayer.
It was his 13th downhill win, and fourth in Bormio. He also triumphed in 2017 and 2018, and won the first race of his career here, in 2012.
The race replaced the downhill that was canceled in another Italian resort, Val Gardena, last Saturday due to heavy snowfall.
Obituary
Elbert Dubenion, a receiver who played key roles in the Buffalo Bills winning consecutive American Football League championships in the mid-1960s, died. He was 86.
The Bills said Dubenion died Thursday, 55 years to the day of Buffalo winning its first AFL title with a 20-7 victory over the San Diego Chargers. Dubenion had been living in Ohio and battling Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s.
Dubenion led the Bills in yards receiving five times, including 1964, when he had 42 catches for a career-best 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns in becoming quarterback Jack Kemp’s favorite target.