Ned Yost did something that few thought possible when he took over the Kansas City Royals in 2010: He not only built the organization into a winner but delivered the long-suffering organization its first World Series title in three decades.
Now, he’s leaving the next rebuilding job to someone else.
Yost announced Monday that he will be retiring at the end of the season, ending a nine-year tenure that included two American League pennants and that dramatic 2015 championship.
The announcement came on an off-day for the Royals, who lost 12-8 on Sunday to the AL Central-leading Twins to fall to 57-100 — their second consecutive season with at least 100 losses.
The 65-year-old Yost, who has been on a year-to-year contract, will retire as the club’s career wins leader with 744 to date. He is the only manager to lead the Royals to back-to-back World Series, losing to the Giants in seven games in 2014 and beating the Mets in five the following year.
Yost began his career in baseball as a catcher when he was drafted out of Chabot College in 1974. He made his big league debut six years later for Milwaukee and went on to play parts of six seasons with the Brewers, Rangers and Expos before moving into coaching.
Golf
Sebastian Munoz of Colombia made a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to force a playoff, and then beat Sungjae Im with a par on the first extra hole on Sunday to win the Sanderson Farms Championship for his first PGA Tour victory.
Munoz, who closed with a 2-under 70, made it two straight weeks for South American winners, following Joaquin Niemann winning last week at the Greenbrier.
- Rocco Mediate birdied his last two holes for a 6-under 64 at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D., and won the PGA Champions Tour Sanford International on Sunday.
It was his first victory since the Senior PGA Championship in 2016.
Ken Duke shot a 69 which forced him to share second place with Colin Montgomerie and Bob Estes, who each had a 67. Jay Haas (66) and Steve Flesch (68) tied for fifth.
Tennis
Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber lost to unseeded opponents in the first round of the Wuhan Open in China on Monday.
The 13th-seeded Wozniacki lost to Su-Wei Hsieh of Taiwan 7-6 (2), 6-1, 6-2. Puerto Rico’s Monica Puig defeated the 11th-seeded Kerber 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-1 in almost three hours.
Soccer
Lionel Messi was crowned FIFA’s world player of the year for the sixth time.
The latest award for the Argentina and Barcelona forward moves him one ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was also among the three finalists.
The duo has dominated the award since 2008, with their string of victories only interrupted by Luka Modric last year. Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was the other finalist.
Also, United States forward Megan Rapinoe beat World Cup-winning teammate Alex Morgan to the women’s player of the year award.
Rapinoe scored six goals to help the U.S. win the women’s World Cup, earning her the Golden Boot for the tournament’s top scorer and the Golden Ball as the top player. The other finalist for the award was England forward Lucy Bronze.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.