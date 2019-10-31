The Kansas City Royals hired Mike Matheny on Thursday, bringing in a manager who took the cross-state Cardinals to the World Series six years ago before a three-season swoon cost him his job.
The 49-year-old Matheny went 591-474 with the Cardinals and was the first manager to reach the postseason his first four seasons. The Cardinals reached the World Series in 2013, losing to the Red Sox, but Matheny was fired in July 2018 with the team in jeopardy of missing the playoffs.
Matheny was hired last November by the Royals as a special adviser for player development, and the belief among many was that he was being groomed to take over when Ned Yost retired.
That happened shortly before the Royals finished another 100-loss campaign last month.
Soccer
Toronto FC reached the MLS Cup final for the third time in four years, beating league champion Atlanta United FC 2-1 in the Eastern Conference final Wednesday night.
Trailing early, Toronto weathered Atlanta’s early push and won behind a 78th-minute goal from Nick DeLeon. It will face the Seattle Sounders in the Cup final on Nov. 10
Tennis
Top-ranked Ash Barty reached the semifinals in her debut appearance at the WTA Finals, beating Petra Kvitova 6-4, 6-2 Thursday to finish with a 2-1 record in the Red Group at Shenzhen, China.
Belinda Bencic joined Barty in the semifinals after Kiki Bertens retired in their match with the Swiss player leading 7-5, 1-0.
Auto racing
Closer racing and smaller budgets.
Formula One hopes it has found the formula to close the gap between teams fighting for championships and the cars bringing up the rear of the grid to create better and more compelling racing.
Series officials unveiled their long-awaited rules for 2021 and beyond at the U.S. Grand Prix, with Formula One chief executive Chase Carey insisting the changes “respect the DNA” of the open-wheel series while improving its future.
Formula One has been dominated by Mercedes since the move to the hybrid engine in 2014 as the team has won six consecutive constructor’s championships. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton can clinch the team’s sixth consecutive driver’s championship Sunday.
The only teams even challenging Mercedes on the podium have been Ferrari and Red Bull.
While technical regulations will create more standard parts and make the cars slightly heavier and slower, the biggest change is likely to be the new limit on what teams can spend. While the budgets of the biggest teams can push close to $500 million, from 2021 and on teams will be limited to $175 million spent for on-track performance
Those figures won’t include expenses for things such as marketing, driver contracts and the three highest salaries on the team. But teams that violate the racing budget cap could face penalties, including losing a championship.
