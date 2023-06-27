Reigning league MVP Hany Mukhtar and teammate Walker Zimmerman from Nashville, LAFC scoring leader Dénis Bouanga and top newcomer Giorgos Giakoumakis highlight the 26-player roster for the Major League Soccer All-Star Game.

The MLS All-Stars announced Tuesday will face Premier League powerhouse Arsenal on July 19 in Washington.

The 26-player roster consists of 12 players voted into the game by a combination of fans, players and media, 12 selected by D.C. United and All-Star head coach Wayne Rooney and two commissioners’ selections.

FC Cincinnati, currently leading the Supporters’ Shield standings with 43 points, has the most selections of any club with three — midfielder Luciano Acosta and defenders Álvaro Barreal and Matt Miazga.

A total of 17 different clubs will be represented in the All-Star Game and 19 of the 26 players are first-time selections.

After winning his first MVP last season, Mukhtar leads the league with 13 goals in 20 matches played for Nashville. He'll be joined by Zimmerman, who was selected to the All-Star team for the fourth time in his career.

Chicago’s Kei Kamara and CF Montréal’s Mathieu Choinière were added as the selections by MLS Commissioner Don Garber. Kamara is one goal shy of tying Landon Donovan for second-most in MLS history.

Auto racing

Police in Muskogee, Oklahoma, confirmed Tuesday they are investigating the deaths of three relatives of seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson as an apparent murder-suicide.

The bodies of Jack Janway, 69; his wife Terry Janway, 68; and their grandson Dalton Janway, 11, were discovered Monday at a home in Muskogee, located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa, Muskogee police spokesperson Lynn Hamlin said. Police responded to the home after a woman called 911 to report a disturbance with a gun before hanging up, Hamlin said.

When police arrived on the scene, they found one person near the front door of the home and then heard a gunshot from further inside, where officers later found two other people dead, Hamlin said. She said investigators believe Terry Janway shot and killed her husband and grandson before shooting herself. Hamlin confirmed the three are the parents and nephew of Johnson’s wife, Chandra Janway.

Johnson’s race team, Legacy Motor Club, announced on Twitter it was withdrawing his No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago. The team added: “The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”

Football

NFL running back Leonard Fournette appears to have avoided injury after his car caught fire while he was driving on a freeway.

Fournette posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday where he showed his burned vehicle on the side of the highway. Fournette doesn’t speak in the video, which shows extensive damage to the SUV. It's unclear from the video where he was.

Fournette has spent the past three seasons playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He started 25 of 43 regular season games in his three years with the Bucs and scored 17 rushing touchdowns.

Fournette, who was a first-round pick by Jacksonville in 2017, is currently a free agent after being released by the Bucs during the offseason in a salary cap move.

Hockey

The 2023-24 NHL season opens on Oct. 10 with a tripleheader headlined by the Vegas Golden Knights raising their first Stanley Cup banner.

The league and its 32 clubs released the 1,312-game regular-season schedule Tuesday.

The puck drops again with the Nashville Predators facing off against the Tampa Bay Lightning, followed by the potential debut of presumptive No. 1 pick Connor Bedard when he and the Chicago Blackhawks visit Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. One-hundred-twenty days after winning the Cup, the Golden Knights will begin their title defense against the Seattle Kraken in a preview of the Winter Classic.

The schedule also includes just the second-16 game day in league history on Oct. 24. Games will be staggered throughout the night from 5 p.m. on, March Madness-style.

April 18 is the last scheduled day of the regular season, with the traditional 16-team playoff tournament to follow.