Justin Rose tracked the flight of his 3-wood until he saw it splash into the pond guarding the 18th green at Torrey Pines. He walked a few steps and pulled his cap down over his eyes, the look of a man who had just made a crucial mistake at the wrong time.
Not really. This was only Saturday.
Rose wasn’t happy that he finished up the third round with a bogey at the Farmers Insurance Open at San Diego, but it didn’t take away from a game so strong that having his lead cut in half over the closing five holes was no cause for alarm.
Even with three penalty shots on the day, Rose still managed a 3-under 69 and a three-shot lead, the same margin with which he began the day.
Adam Scott had the low round of the week on the South course with a 65, which pulled him within three shots and it still felt like a consolation.
Rose had six birdies and an eagle that more than atoned for his mistakes. Even with two double bogeys and the bogey on the par-5 18th, he still matched the 54-hole tournament record at 18-under 198, last set by Tiger Woods in 2008.
Jon Rahm had a 68 and was four shots behind, followed by 22-year-old Doug Ghim, the former No. 1 amateur playing this week on a sponsor’s exemption. Ghim shot a 67.
Woods had the biggest gallery and didn’t make much noise. Woods birdied three of his last five holes to salvage a 71, leaving him 13 shots behind and in search of moral victories in his 2019 debut. He was at 5-under 211.
Horse racing
Bricks and Mortar won the inaugural running of the Pegasus World Cup Turf at Hallandale Beach, Fla., at $7 million the richest grass race ever run in North America.
Magic Wand was second, and Delta Prince third.
It was the sixth win in eight career starts for Bricks and Mortar, who was ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr. and trained by Chad Brown — the reigning Eclipse Award winners in the jockey and trainer category.
Figure skating
Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue won their second straight ice dancing title at the US Figure Skating Championships at Detroit, beating out Madison Chock and Evan Bates in a battle of friendly local favorites.
Both teams have strong ties to Michigan and train together in Montreal under the same coaches. There was little doubt the championship would come down to them after they went 1-2 in the rhythm dance Friday, and they finished in that same order after Saturday’s free dance.
- Javier Fernandez ended an illustrious figure skating career with his seventh consecutive European title after Russian rival Mikhail Kolyada floundered in the free skate at Minsk, Belarus.
Fernandez was third after the short program but in the free skate he stormed into the lead with two quadruple jumps and 179.75 points for a total of 271.59.
Fernandez barely competed or trained since winning bronze at the Pyeongchang Olympics, as he prepares to retire from competitive skating to focus on commercial ice shows.
Skiing
Clement Noel wasted little time in confirming his status as one of slalom skiing’s hottest prospects.
Six days after winning his first World Cup in Wengen, the 21-year-old French skier added a victory at another iconic venue, Kitzbuehel, Austria.
Skiing in dense snowfall, Noel won the slalom event of the Hahnenkamm races, posting the third-fastest time in the final run to beat seven-time overall champion Marcel Hirscher of Austria by 0.29 seconds.
Noel’s French teammate Alexis Pinturault was 0.36 behind in third, followed by last year’s winner, Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway, in fourth.
- Austrian skier Nicole Schmidhofer denied Sofia Goggia a fairytale comeback by winning her first World Cup super-G.
Schmidhofer, the super-G world champion, finished 0.23 seconds ahead of Olympic downhill champion Goggia, who was racing for the first time since October when she broke a bone in her right ankle while training.
As Schmidhofer finished her run for just her third World Cup victory, the Italian shrugged, lifting her arms with a wry smile.
Winter sports
Natalie Geisenberger of Germany stands alone, now a winner of more world championship gold medals than any other woman in luge history.
And Emily Sweeney of the U.S. was standing alongside her on the medal podium.
Geisenberger won her fourth women’s luge gold medal on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany — her ninth world championship overall when adding team events and sprint races, one more than fellow German Tatjana Huefner for the most in women’s luge. Julia Taubitz of Germany won silver, and Sweeney won bronze less than a year after she fractured her neck and spine in a horrifying crash at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
