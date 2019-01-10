Adam Svensson of Canada capped off a rookie round to remember with a 10-foot birdie putt for a 9-under 61 to take a one-shot lead in the opening round Thursday at the Sony Open in Honolulu.
Andrew Putnam set a target in the morning that looked tough to beat with a 62. As the wind began to die late in the day, the 25-year-old Svensson ran off four straight birdies to tie for the lead, and then did one better with a tough up-and-down right of the green on the par-5 18th.
Matt Kuchar had a 63 playing in the afternoon.
Baseball
Free agent infielder Jed Lowie and the New York Mets reportedly agreed to a $20 million, two-year contract.
A veteran of 11 major league seasons, Lowrie set career highs with 23 homers and 99 RBIs last year and hit .267. He also has played for Boston and Houston, and he has a .262 career big league average with 104 homers and 509 RBIs.
Tennis
A tearful Andy Murray said the Australian Open could be his last tournament because of the hip injury that has derailed his career.
The 31-year-old Murray said he trained in the off-season with the main goal of making one last run at Wimbledon, where he ended the 77-year drought for British men, but now wasn't sure he'd make it.
The three-time Grand Slam champion is scheduled to play his opening match against No. 22-ranked Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open, where he has reached the final five times but never won the title. The season-opening major starts Monday.
Soccer
Cristiano Ronaldo is being asked by police to provide a DNA sample in an investigation of a Nevada woman's allegation that he raped her in his Las Vegas hotel penthouse in 2009 and paid her to keep quiet, the soccer star's lawyer and Las Vegas police said.
Attorney Peter S. Christiansen downplayed the development, denied the rape allegation and called evidence collection common in any investigation.
Ronaldo, 33, plays for the Turin-based soccer club Juventus.
Auto racing
NASCAR Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt joined GMS Racing in a move that cost another star driver his ride.
The driver carousel began spinning right after Moffitt won the 2018 title in November with Hattori Racing Enterprises. That team had sponsorship struggles all last season and was in danger at times of not making it to the track. Even after winning the title, the team still needed a driver that brought financial backing so Moffitt was let go and replaced by Austin Hill.
With Moffitt available, GMS Racing made the surprise decision to release Johnny Sauter just one month before NASCAR reports to Daytona International Speedway to open the season. The abrupt release came one day before Moffitt was hired.
Moffitt, who is 26, won six races last year in his underdog run to the title. Sauter, who turns 41 this year, also won six races last season but finished fourth in the championship race.
Horse racing
The Kentucky Derby's purse will be raised to $3 million this May, an increase of $1 million and the first boost in 14 years.
Churchill Downs said the winner of the 145th running will receive $1.86 million. The runner-up will earn $600,000, with third place worth $300,000, fourth place $150,000 and fifth place $90,000.
The Derby purse had been $2 million since 2005 and $1 million from 1996-2004.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.