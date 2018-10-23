Cristiano Ronaldo made another winning return to Old Trafford as Juventus beat his former club Manchester United 1-0 on Tuesday for a third straight victory in the Champions League.
Unlike the last time he was at the stadium — for Real Madrid in 2013 — Ronaldo didn't score but he was involved in the only goal, sending in a cross from the right wing that was eventually swept home by Paulo Dybala in the 17th minute.
Dangerous going forward and typically obdurate at the back, Juventus delivered a powerful performance that kept the team unbeaten this season and strengthened its status as one of the serious contenders for the Champions League — a competition it hasn't won since 1996.
• Tata Martino is leaving Atlanta United at the end of the MLS season after guiding the expansion franchise to unprecedented success — on the pitch and in the stands. He is reportedly in line to take over as Mexico's national coach.
In a jarring but not unexpected announcement, United said that the 55-year-old Martino turned down an offer to extend his two-year contract beyond 2018, on the heels of the team claiming a spot in next year's CONCACAF Champions League and as it prepares for go for its first major trophy on the final weekend of the regular season .
Atlanta has tied an MLS record with 69 points (21-6-6) and can lock up the Supporters' Shield for best regular-season mark with a victory Sunday at Toronto. That would also ensure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and a chance to host the MLS Cup title game on Dec. 8.
Hockey
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Anton Forsberg has been assigned to Rockford of the American Hockey League after clearing waivers.
The Blackhawks had been playing with three goaltenders on their roster since Corey Crawford was activated Thursday. Crawford missed the first part of the season after suffering a concussion last year.
The 25-year-old Forsberg did not appear in a game while he was with Chicago. He had a .908 save percentage and a 2.97 goals-against average in 35 games with the Blackhawks last season.
Tennis
Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki earned her first victory at this year's WTA Finals, beating Petra Kvitova 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 at Singapore.
Elina Svitolina earned her second straight win in the other group match, outlasting Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 2-6, 6-3. The results mean all four players are still in contention to advance to the semifinals from the White Group.
Wozniacki, who became the first Danish woman to win a Grand Slam title at this year's Australian Open, is now 1-1, while Kvitova is 0-2.
Olympics
Japanese director Naomi Kawase, selected to make a documentary film about the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, said she hopes to focus on reconstruction efforts in the northern Fukushima region of the country.
The area was devastated in 2011 by an earthquake and tsunami and a resulting nuclear disaster. The Japanese government hopes the Olympics will show the region is recovering and that products made there are safe.
Some Olympic softball and baseball games will be played there to showcase the region.
Obituary
Longtime San Francisco Giants broadcaster Hank Greenwald has died at 83.
The Giants say he died Monday after battling heart and kidney complications.
Greenwald spent 16 seasons as the team's play-by-play broadcaster. He called Giants games on radio from 1979-86 before leaving for a two-year stint with the New York Yankees. He then returned to the Giants and called their games until he stepped down in 1996.
