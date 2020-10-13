 Skip to main content
Briefly: Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19
Briefly: Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Portuguese soccer federation said Tuesday.

The federation said Ronaldo was doing well and had no symptoms. It did not say when he tested positive.

Ronaldo played in the 0-0 draw at France in the Nations League on Sunday, and also in the 0-0 draw against Spain in a friendly last week.

Ronaldo is in isolation and has been dropped from the country's Nations League match against Sweden on Wednesday in Lisbon.

The 35-year-old Ronaldo last month became only the second male soccer player to reach 100 goals for a national team, after former Iran striker Ali Daei.

The federation said Ronaldo's result prompted another round of tests for the rest of the Portugal squad. It said everyone else in the team tested negative.

Two other Portugal players had tested positive for COVID-19 recently, José Fonte and Anthony Lopes.

He could miss Juventus' Serie A match at Crotone on Saturday and the team's Champions League opener at Dynamo Kyiv next Tuesday. And depending on his condition and the results of future tests, he could also miss the much-anticipated match against Barcelona on Oct. 28.

Cycling

Peter Sagan won the hilly 10th stage of the Giro d’Italia, which was contested in Tortoreto, Italy, despite two teams withdrawing from the race because of coronavirus cases.

Sagan, a three-time world champion who is racing the Giro for the first time, was desperate for a win after three second-place results in the race. He now has won stages in all three Grand Tours — the Giro (1), Tour de France (12) and Spanish Vuelta (4).

Portuguese rider João Almeida held onto the overall leader’s pink jersey.

The race was disrupted before the stage when the Mitchelton-Scott and Jumbo-Visma teams withdrew.

Four Mitchelton-Scott staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. That came after Mitchelton-Scott team leader Simon Yates withdrew before Saturday’s eighth stage after also contracting COVID-19.

Dutch contender Steven Kruijswijk of Jumbo-Visma and Australian rider Michael Matthews of Team Sunweb also tested positive amid 571 exams for all riders and staff members coinciding with Monday’s rest day.

Auto racing

Oliver Askew and Arrow McLaren SP will part ways at the end of this IndyCar season, a rookie year disrupted by a concussion suffered in the Indianapolis 500.

The Arrow team said that Askew will compete in the Oct. 25 season finale if he's medically cleared, but has been released to look for a new job in 2021.

The 23-year-old missed two races earlier this month at Indianapolis Motor Speedway while working on a recovery plan with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center's sports medicine concussion program. Askew suffered the concussion in an Aug. 23 crash but competed in four races before he was diagnosed.

College football

The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame has postponed its annual awards dinner because of the uncertainty created by the novel coronavirus and the challenging economic environment caused by the pandemic.

The dinner was originally scheduled to take place in New York City on Dec. 8.

NFF Chairman Archie Manning says it’s impossible to complete the “enormous amount of planning” required to hold the event, which normally marks the end of college football’s regular season.

Plans for honoring the 19-member Hall of Fame class will be announced at a later date.

