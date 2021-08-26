Briefly: Ronaldo returns to Manchester United

One day after Great Britain & Ireland won four of the six matches and halved another, the Americans returned the favor at Conwy Golf Club.

Zhang and Rachel Heck, Nos. 1 and 2 in the women’s world amateur ranking, seized control early in the opening match of foursomes for a 3-and-2 victory over Louise Duncan and Hannah Darling, setting the tone for the day.

Rory McIlroy found his energy level low amid the busy schedule and stifling summer heat. A good night of sleep and posting his lowest start in nearly a year at the BMW Championship on Thursday seemed to do the trick.

McIlroy holed an eagle putt from just outside 10 feet on the par-5 16th at Caves Valley in Maryland on his way to an 8-under 64, giving him a share of the lead with Jon Rahm and Sam Burns.

Players were feasting on Caves Valley, just like they did at Liberty National last week, and that was to be expected. The course was soft from the rain Hurricane Henri dropped over the weekend, and players were allowed to lift, clean and place their golf balls in the short grass.

Eighteen players were at 67 or lower, a group that included Sergio Garcia (65), Patrick Cantlay (66) and Finau, Xander Schauffele and Dustin Johnson (67).

Hockey