Briefly: Ronaldo returns to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is heading back to Manchester United, the team that turned him into a global superstar.
In a fast-moving deal that stunned the world of soccer, Ronaldo secured a return to Old Trafford on Friday — a day after telling Juventus he no longer wanted to play for the Italian club.
Ronaldo is 36 years old, a completely different player to the skinny, outrageously skillful 17-year-old winger who first arrived at United from Sporting Lisbon in 2003 with a box of tricks but little end product. In the following six years, he scored 118 goals in 292 appearances and swiftly became one of the most fearsome strikers in the world, winning the first of his five FIFA world player of the year awards.
Ronaldo will join for a fee of $17. 7 million, with $9.4 million in add-ons. The transfer is subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and a medical examination.
NBA
The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to acquire Lauri Markkanen, a restricted free agent forward from Chicago in a three-way trade that will send forward Larry Nance Jr. from Cleveland to Portland.
Markkanen is coming to the Cavs in a sign-and-trade agreement. The 24-year-old Markkanen will receive a four-year, $67.4 million contract, added the person.
ESPN first reported the three-way swap.
The Bulls are getting swingman Derrick Jones Jr. from the Trail Blazers along with a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick.
The 7-foot Markkanen averaged 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds in 51 games for the Bulls last season, his fourth with the club. A 40% shooter on 3-pointers last season, he had been unable to work out staying with Chicago, and Cleveland jumped at the chance to get him.
Cycling
Florian Senechal outdueled Matteo Trentin to win the 13th stage of the Spanish Vuelta for his first Grand Tour success, with Odd Christian Eiking keeping the overall lead for another day.
Senechal, a French rider for Deceuninck-Quick Step, beat Trentin in the final sprint of the 126-mile flat stage from Belmez to Villanueva de la Serena in southwestern Spain.
The top five riders in the general classification finished together 11 seconds back, with Eiking keeping his gap of nearly one minute over Guillaume Martin. Two-time defending Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic stayed third overall, almost two minutes off the lead.
Golf
Rose Zhang won both her matches and Allisen Corpuz delivered a big run of birdies Friday as the Americans rallied from a three-point deficit to forge a tie going into the final session of the Curtis Cup in Wales.
One day after Great Britain & Ireland won four of the six matches and halved another, the Americans returned the favor at Conwy Golf Club.
Zhang and Rachel Heck, Nos. 1 and 2 in the women’s world amateur ranking, seized control early in the opening match of foursomes for a 3-and-2 victory over Louise Duncan and Hannah Darling, setting the tone for the day.
- Rory McIlroy found his energy level low amid the busy schedule and stifling summer heat. A good night of sleep and posting his lowest start in nearly a year at the BMW Championship on Thursday seemed to do the trick.
McIlroy holed an eagle putt from just outside 10 feet on the par-5 16th at Caves Valley in Maryland on his way to an 8-under 64, giving him a share of the lead with Jon Rahm and Sam Burns.
Players were feasting on Caves Valley, just like they did at Liberty National last week, and that was to be expected. The course was soft from the rain Hurricane Henri dropped over the weekend, and players were allowed to lift, clean and place their golf balls in the short grass.
Eighteen players were at 67 or lower, a group that included Sergio Garcia (65), Patrick Cantlay (66) and Finau, Xander Schauffele and Dustin Johnson (67).
Hockey
Jamie Lee Rattray scored twice and Canada overwhelmed the United States 5-1 on Thursday night in the women’s world hockey championship in Calgary, ending the Americans’ winning streak in the event at 29 games.