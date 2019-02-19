The AT&T Byron Nelson added some star power to its golf tournament on Tuesday.
Burlington High School graduate and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has accepted a sponsor’s exemption to play in the PGA Tour event May 6-12 at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.
Romo, who now works as the lead NFL analyst for CBS Sports, will maintain his amateur status for the event. He joins North Texas residents Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer, as well as defending champion Aaron Wise, as early commitments for the event.
Romo, 38, competed in the PGA Tour’s Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship last year, finishing last. He shot a 5-over 77 and a 10-over 82 to miss the cut by 16 strokes.
Romo has attempted multiple times to qualify for the U.S. Open and also had a failed attempt to qualify for the Web.com Tour last September.
College basketball
The Carthage College women played strong defense in the fourth quarter and beat Elmhurst 61-53 in the quarterfinals of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin tournament at Kenosha.
The Lady Reds (17-9) led 32-31 at halftime and 46-44 heading into the fourth quarter. Carthage outscored the Bluejays 15-9 in the period.
Autumn Kalis and Bailey Gilbert each scored 13 points. Prairie School graduate Sammie Woodward played 19 minutes and did not score.
Carthage will play No. 2 seed Illinois Wesleyan at 5 p.m. Friday in the tournament semifinals at Wheaton, Ill.
Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin wrapped up the season-long slalom World Cup title three days after winning her record fourth straight world title in the discipline. And she matched yet another record in the process.
Shiffrin won a parallel city event in Stockholm, defeating Christina Geiger of Germany in both runs to win the final by 0.27 seconds.
The victory gave the American two-time overall champion an insurmountable 203-point lead in the season standings with two races remaining. Her closest challenger, Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova, was beaten by Geiger in the quarterfinals.
It was Shiffrin’s 57th career win and 14th of the season, matching the record for most World Cup victories in a single campaign, set by Swiss great Vreni Schneider in the 1990s.
Gymnastics
USA Gymnastics hired Li Li Leung as its new president and chief executive officer, a job she accepted in an effort to help the organization and the sport find a way forward.
The 45-year-old Leung, who will begin her new position on March 8, competed as a member of a U.S. junior national training team and represented the U.S. in the 1988 Junior Pan American Games.
USA Gymnastics filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in December in an effort to reach settlements in the dozens of sex-abuse lawsuits it faces in courts across the country from athletes who blame the group for failing to supervise Larry Nassar, a team doctor accused of molesting them.
Leung is the fourth person to hold the position of president and CEO in the last two years. Steve Penny resigned under pressure in March 2017. His replacement, Kerry Perry, lasted less than a year when she stepped down under heavy scrutiny from the USOC last September.
