Tony Romo received a sponsor's exemption to play an opposite-field event on the PGA Tour this year. His next foray into golf is something he wants to earn.
The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and CBS football analyst has entered the Web.com Tour qualifying tournament, which starts Wednesday morning at Lantana Golf Club in Texas. This will be the pre-qualifying stage, the start of a long road toward earning status on the Web.com Tour.
He has entered as an amateur.
Romo shots rounds of 77-82 to miss the cut in the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in March, the same week as the Match Play in Austin, Texas. He tried to qualify for the U.S. Open a month later, but shot 77 at local qualifying in Texas and didn't come close to the eight players who advanced to the next stage.
The last athlete from another sport who tried to earn a Web.com Tour card was tennis player Mardy Fish in 2014.
• Seth Waugh was appointed chief executive of the PGA of America with an ambitious goal of sharing the wealth with the 29,000 club professionals at the heart of the game.
Since retiring from Deutsche Bank in 2013, the 60-year-old Waugh was nonexecutive chairman of Alex Brown, and last year became managing director at Silver Lake, a technology investment firm. He also is completing a three-year term as an independent director at the PGA of America.
Waugh takes over Sept. 24 for Pete Bevacqua, who left to become president of the NBC Sports Group.
Football
The Cincinnati Bengals agreed to contract extensions with defensive tackle Geno Atkins and end Carlos Dunlap, their top pass rushers who were entering the final years on their deals.
Dunlap tweeted about the "Back to Back" deals before they were confirmed by the team. Atkins' agents confirmed on Twitter he got a four-year deal, while Dunlap was extended for three years. The deals reportedly could be worth a combined $110 million if all terms are fulfilled.
Soccer
Four-time European champion Ajax qualified for the Champions League group stage for the first time in four years, while AEK Athens and Young Boys Bern ended even longer absences.
Ajax went to Dynamo Kiev with a 3-1 lead and that was the final aggregate result after the Dutch team was held to a 0-0 draw despite dominating.
Young Boys fans have waited 32 years since their team last played in Europe's top competition. The Swiss team had lost in Champions League qualifying for the last three years but on Tuesday it beat Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 in the second leg for a 3-2 win on aggregate.
Hockey
Martin Brodeur is leaving the St. Louis Blues after spending the past three years as assistant general manager.
The team said Brodeur is departing to pursue other opportunities. Brodeur ended his goaltending career with the Blues, joined the front office as assistant to the GM in January 2015 and was promoted a few months later.
Brodeur has worked in management with Hockey Canada in recent years. The NHL's all-time leader in goaltending wins has connections to two Eastern Conference teams: the New Jersey Devils, where he won three Stanley Cup championships, and the New York Islanders, who have longtime Devils GM Lou Lamoriello in charge of hockey operations.
Cycling
Benjamin King of the United States dominated the final climb to win the fourth stage of the Spanish Vuelta, with overall leader Michal Kwiatkowski keeping the red jersey despite losing time.
King was in control through the final meters of the 100.3-mile stage, comfortably securing the victory and becoming the first American to win a Vuelta stage since Chris Horner in 2013.
Nikita Stalnov crossed the line two seconds behind King, and Pierre Rolland was third, 13 seconds behind the winner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.