Tony Romo was 11-over par for 27 holes Thursday in the first stage of the Web.com Tour's Qualifying Tournament at Garland, Texas.
The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Burlington High School graduate opened with an 8-over 79 at Firewheel at Garland Bridges and had a 3-over 39 on the Masters Nine. He was 74th in the 76-player field, with the top 22 and ties advancing to the second stage.
"I've felt pressure with playing (tournament golf) before, but I just didn't play well today," Romo said. "Off the tee I struggled and made everything very difficult. I made way too many high numbers. Like anything in golf, you have to go back and see what the reasons were and then subtly work on them."
Romo will complete the second round on the Champion Nine on Friday, and play the third round Saturday.
Tennis
Jim Courier says he decided a year ago to step aside as captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team after the 2018 competition ended.
The U.S. Tennis Association announced that Courier was "stepping down," less than two weeks after the Americans lost to host Croatia 3-2 in the Davis Cup semifinals.
The USTA's news release did not say why he was leaving after eight years on the job. In an email to The Associated Press, Courier said that the choice to walk away was his and that he determined "at the end of 2017 that 2018 would be my final year as captain."
• Ashleigh Barty and Wang Qiang both reached the semifinals at the Wuhan Open in China.
Barty, last year's runner-up, won four of the last five games to beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. Wang defeated Olympic champion Monica Puig 6-3, 6-1 to become the first Chinese player to reach the semifinals in the event's five-year history.
Soccer
Germany won the right to host soccer's 2024 European Championship, beating Turkey following a politically charged campaign.
Germany, which successfully hosted the 2006 World Cup, was the long-time favorite and won the UEFA executive committee vote 12-4. There was one abstention.
Turkey is now a four-time losing candidate after failed bids to host Euro 2008, 2012 and 2016. This was the first time UEFA built human rights assessments into the process.
Obituary
Julius Whittier, the first African-American letterman at the University of Texas, died at age 68. No cause of death was given, but Whittier had been battling Alzheimer's disease. In 2014, his family sued the NCAA on behalf of college players who suffered brain injuries. The case is still pending.
Whittier made his debut in 1970, one season after Texas fielded the last all-white national championship team in the history of college football. He starred for two seasons at guard before switching to tight end as a senior in 1972, a season in which he caught every touchdown pass the Longhorns threw.
