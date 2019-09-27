Adam Scott and Andrew Landry shot 7-under 65 on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the Safeway Open in Napa, Calif.
Francesco Molinari and Matthew NeSmith were a stroke back. Cameron Champ, Adam Long and Chris Baker shot 67.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Burlington High School graduate Tony Romo opened with a 70. Romo, currently an NFL analyst for CBS, is playing on a sponsor exemption. If he makes the cut, he will skip Sunday's NFL broadcast in Chicago between the Bears and Minnesota Vikings.
• Mi Jung Hur shot a 9-under 63 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Indy Women in Tech Championship at Indianapolis.
England's Bronte Law, coming off Europe's victory over the United States in the Solheim Cup, was two strokes back with Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Japan's Sakura Yokomine.
Olympics
The leader of the IOC pledged that he supports reopening the Russian doping case, promising "a fresh look" at the new evidence after allegations that critical lab data was manipulated before it was sent to the World Anti-Doping Agency.
IOC president Thomas Bach spoke at a news conference to kick off the world track and field championships. He was sitting alongside Sebastian Coe, the president of track's international federation (IAAF), which earlier this week, based partly on the latest developments involving the data, extended the suspension of the organization that oversees Russia's track program.
Thirty Russians are at the world championships competing as neutral athletes without their flag or anthem.
Tennis
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan saved two match points and hit 35 aces to upset fourth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 5-7, 7-6 (9), 7-6 (3) and reach the semifinals of the Chengdu Open in China.
The 22-year-old Kazakh will next face South African lucky loser Lloyd Harris, who ousted Joao Sousa of Portugal 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 to reach his first tour-level semifinal.
Canada's Denis Shapovalov reached his third semifinal of the year with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Egor Gerasimov of Belarus. He will take on Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, who ousted Christian Garin of Chile 7-5, 6-2 in 83 minutes.
Figure skating
A Minnesota figure skating coach was sentenced to 24 years in prison for sexually abusing one of his skaters.
Thomas Incantalupo, 48, of St. Louis Park, was arrested last year when he worked with the Eden Prairie Figure Skating Club. He pleaded guilty in June, admitting to sexually abusing the girl for over two years, taking her to hotels for sex beginning in 2015 when she was just 14 years old.
Incantalupo made a teary apology in court to his wife and the skating community. But the judge scoffed at a reference in a court document in which Incantalupo allegedly characterized the abuse as an "affair."
