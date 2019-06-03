Burlington High School graduate and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for the first time.
Each Hall of Fame class includes at least one player from outside the highest level of Division I football. Romo, who played at Eastern Illinois, is among the first-time eligible candidate in the so-called divisional category.
Josh Heupel, who was the Heisman Trophy runner-up for Oklahoma in 2000, and former North Carolina pass-rushing star Julius Peppers are among other players making their first appearance on the ballot.
Among the other first-time candidates are C.J. Spiller of Clemson, Chris Samuels of Alabama and James Laurinaitis of Ohio State. Players become eligible 10 years after their college careers end and when they are done playing professionally.
The National Football Foundation emailed ballots Monday to its more than 12,000 members and current Hall of Famers. Results of the voting are submitted to the NFF’s Honors Court, which selects a class of 13 players and two coaches. The 2020 class will be announced in January, before the College Football Playoff championship on Jan. 13.
Basketball
Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard filed a federal lawsuit against Nike, claiming the footwear and apparel giant is blocking him from using a logo that he believes he owns.
In the lawsuit, Leonard said Nike filed a copyright application for a logo that he designed and did so “unbeknownst to Leonard and without his consent.” Nike told Leonard earlier this year to stop using the logo, the lawsuit said. Leonard is preparing to use the logo “on clothing lines, footwear and on other products and, among other things, in connection with sports camps and charity functions.”
Leonard claims that he developed the logo himself by tracing his very large hands. The ring and pinky fingers of the logo are shaped into a “K,” the middle finger and thumb form an “L’’ and the index finger is designed to resemble an elongated “2’’ — all nods to his initials and jersey number.
Boxing
Tony Harrison has pulled out of his June 23 title bout rematch with Jermell Charlo after injuring his right ankle during training.
Promoters said Jorge Cota will replace Harrison in the 154-pound contest, which heads a card to be televised on the Fox network from Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.
Harrison, who won a piece of the title from Charlo in December, tore ligaments in his ankle training last week and will be out for 10 weeks before he can resume training.
Harrison handed Charlo his first defeat in 32 fights in their first bout. Cota (28-3, 25 knockouts) fought in April, losing a split decision to Jeison Rosario.
