Briefly: Romo entering College Hall of Fame

Burlington High School graduate and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo is among the 13 former players and coaches who make up the latest College Football Hall of Fame class.
The National Football Foundation announced the newly elected hall of famers Monday. This class will be inducted in December.
Also in the class are Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer and former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops.
Joining Romo, Palmer and Stoops will be versatile running backs Darren Sproles of Kansas State and C.J Spiller of Clemson; offensive tackles Harris Barton or North Carolina and Aaron Taylor of Notre Dame; defensive stars David Fulcher of Arizona State, Dan Morgan of Miami; Kenneth Sims of Texas; Andre Tippett of Iowa and Al Wilson of Tennessee; and former Florida A&M coach Rudy Hubbard.
After graduating from Burlington, Romo played quarterback at Eastern Illinois. He later played for the Dallas Cowboys and is now an analyst for CBS.
- Wisconsin senior defensive lineman Garrett Rand announced he is stepping away from football due to injuries, which will leave the defense without one of its most experienced players.
“After a lot of thought and careful consideration, I’ve decided it is in my best interest to step away from football due to numerous injuries and their potential long-term impact.” Rand wrote in a social media post.
Rand started six of seven games this season, missing only the Michigan game. He finishes his career with 47 games played, 58 total tackles, four for loss and a sack.
Tennis
American Christian Harrison won playing in his first career quarterfinal Monday, beating Gianluca Mager of Italy 7-6 (2), 6-4 at the Delray Beach Open in Florida.
Harrison’s opponent Tuesday will be No. 4-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, who swept qualifier Roberto Quiroz of Ecuador 6-4, 6-4.
The only lower-ranked semifinalist in Delray history was Juan Martin del Potro when he was making an injury comeback in 2016.
- Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and second-seeded Elina Svitolina were eliminated from the season-opening Abu Dhabi Open.
Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Sakkari will next face fourth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, who won her 13th straight match by beating Elena Rybakina 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
Kudermetova will next play Marta Kostyuk in the semifinals with both players looking to reach what would be their first career tour final.
Skiing
Switzerland’s signature ski race was canceled Monday after a rise in COVID-19 infections was blamed partly on tourists from Britain.
Wengen was to host three races on the iconic Lauberhorn mountain from Friday to Sunday.
The classic men’s downhill scheduled for Saturday — on a scenic course that is the longest on the World Cup circuit — typically draws 30,000 spectators and one of the biggest audiences each year on Swiss television.
The widely expected cancellation was confirmed by the Swiss ski federation. It followed a second day of talks between the International Ski Federation and local organizers with health officials in Bern.
Authorities blamed the rise mainly on a mutation of the virus originating in Britain which is more easily transmitted.
Wengen has long been popular with British visitors who helped create ski tourism in the 1920s, using the cog railway that stops there before rising toward the Jungfrau and Eiger mountains.