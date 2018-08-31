Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo advanced to the First Stage of Web.com Tour qualifying Friday, but he needed some help.
Romo, 38, shot a 2-over 74 at Lantana Golf Club in Lantana, Texas, to seemingly miss moving out of the pre-qualifier by one shot after falling into a tie for 37th. Only the top 36 advance.
But another player was disqualified for signing for an incorrect scorecard, meaning Romo moved into the top 36, including ties, and is one of 39 players to advance as he attempts to secure Web.com Tour membership.
PGA: Justin Rose made his birdies mean something by keeping bogeys off his card for a 6-under 65 and a one-shot lead in the Dell Technologies Championship at Norton, Mass.
Rose was rarely out of position on a breezy day at the TPC Boston that kept scores higher than usual. He putted for birdie on all but two holes and finished with three birdies over his last four holes to lead Russell Knox and Abraham Ancer. Tiger Woods had to rally to salvage a 72.
CHAMPIONS: Miguel Angel Jimenez and Kirk Triplett shot 6-under 64 to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champion's Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary, Alberta.
Canadian Rod Spittle, competing in his final tour event at age 63, matched Esteban Toledo and Joe Durant at 66. McCarron and Scott Parel, the Boeing Classic winner last week in Washington, were at 67 with Jerry Kelly, Mike Goodes, Joey Sindelar, Brian Mogg and Gibby Gilbert III.
LPGA: Georgia Hall shot a 9-under 63 to take a three-stroke lead in the Cambia Portland Classic at Portland, Ore., and break the tournament 36-hole record.
Minjee Lee was second, following her opening 64 with a 68. Marina Alex, the early first-round leader after tying the course record with a 62, had a late bogey in a 71 to fall into a tie with Megan Khang at 11 under.
Football
All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald agreed to a massive new contract with the Los Angeles Rams, ending his second consecutive preseason holdout as the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.
The Rams announced a new six-year deal through 2024 for Donald, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. ESPN and the NFL Network reported the new deal is worth $135 million over six years, with a $40 million signing bonus and $87 million guaranteed.
Cycling
French rider Tony Gallopin broke away in the final kilometers and held on to win the seventh stage of the Spanish Vuelta, while countryman Rudy Molard had another solid run to maintain the leader's red jersey.
Gallopin had just enough to cross the line ahead of Peter Sagan and Alejandro Valverde after the relatively flat 115-mile route from Puerto Lumbreras to Pozo Alcon.
