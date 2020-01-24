Briefly: Rojas replaces Beltran as Mets' manager

The New York Mets hired Luis Rojas as their manager to replace Carlos Beltrán on Friday.

Beltrán departed without managing a game. Rojas, who had been the Mets' quality control coach, was given a multiyear contract.

Rojas became New York's fourth manager in the past 2½ years — and third in four months. Beltrán was let go last week as part of the fallout from the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

The 38-year-old Rojas is the son of former major league All-Star Felipe Alou, who later managed the Montreal Expos and San Francisco Giants, and the brother of ex-outfielder Moises Alou, who spent his last two seasons with the Mets from 2007-08.

Golf

Tiger Woods had his lowest opening round of the year since 2011. It wasn't enough to be among the leaders Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, but it was fine with him.

Coming off his record-tying 82nd victory in his last PGA Tour start three months ago in Japan, Woods handled the par 5s on the easier North Course at Torrey Pines and limited mistakes for a 3-under 69.