Briefly: Rojas replaces Beltran as Mets' manager

The New York Mets hired Luis Rojas as their manager to replace Carlos Beltrán on Friday.
Beltrán departed without managing a game. Rojas, who had been the Mets' quality control coach, was given a multiyear contract.
Rojas became New York's fourth manager in the past 2½ years — and third in four months. Beltrán was let go last week as part of the fallout from the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal.
The 38-year-old Rojas is the son of former major league All-Star Felipe Alou, who later managed the Montreal Expos and San Francisco Giants, and the brother of ex-outfielder Moises Alou, who spent his last two seasons with the Mets from 2007-08.
Golf
Tiger Woods had his lowest opening round of the year since 2011. It wasn't enough to be among the leaders Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, but it was fine with him.
Coming off his record-tying 82nd victory in his last PGA Tour start three months ago in Japan, Woods handled the par 5s on the easier North Course at Torrey Pines and limited mistakes for a 3-under 69.
Sebastian Cappelen and Keegan Bradley had the low scores of the opening round, which was not the same as sharing the lead. Cappelen had eight birdies for a 66 on the South Course, which played about three shots tougher than the North, where Bradley shot his 66.
Rory McIlroy, who played in the group in front of Woods, was among those at 67. Jon Rahm, playing alongside Woods, was in the large group at 68.
• Jessica Korda shot a 6-under 66 in high wind Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, the tour's first full-field event of the season and first official event in Boca Raton, Florida, in more than 30 years.
Tour rookies Yui Kawamoto of Japan and Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand were two strokes back with South Korea's Sei Young Kim.
College football
LSU coach Ed Orgeron agreed to a new contract extension worth more than $7 million annually and which runs through the 2026 season.
The new six-year agreement comes on the heels of the Tigers' 15-0 national championship season that concluded earlier this month with a 42-25 victory over Clemson in the national title game in New Orleans.
Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin mastered a tricky course to win a women’s World Cup downhill Friday in Bulgaria for her fifth victory of the season and first in 2020.
Shiffrin beat Federica Brignone of Italy by 0.18 seconds, with Joana Haehlen of Switzerland five hundredths further back in third.
Figure skating
Russia swept the top three places in the women's short program at the European figure skating championships in Graz, Austria.
Alena Kostornaia leads with 84.92 points ahead of Saturday's free skate, with Anna Shcherbakova second on 77.95 and Alexandra Trusova third on 74.95.