Briefly: Roglic set to win 2nd straight Spanish Vuelta

Primoz Roglic is poised to win his second consecutive Spanish Vuelta title after defending his slim lead over Richard Carapaz on the last competitive stage on Saturday.
Carapaz beat Roglic to the finish line of the mountainous 17th stage, but the Slovenian rider managed to protect his overall advantage. Roglic’s lead over Carapaz was cut from 45 to 24 seconds ahead of Sunday’s largely ceremonial stage.
France’s David Gaudu won the grueling 110-mile ride from Sequeros to the beyond-category summit at the top of the Alto de la Covatilla.
Sunday’s ride to Madrid is now set to be a chance for Roglic and his Jumbo-Visma teammates to savor the victory — two months after he came one day from winning this year’s Tour de France.
Baseball
Pitcher Robbie Ray and the Toronto Blue Jays reached agreement on a one-year, $8 million deal, making him the first of 181 free agents to get a new contract.
Ray accepted a 15% cut from his $9.43 million, one-year deal with Arizona last year, which turned into $3,492,593 in prorated pay in the virus-shortened season. The Diamondbacks traded him to the Blue Jays on Aug. 31, and he pitched in the playoffs for Toronto.
The 29-year-old lefty was a combined 2-5 with a 6.62 ERA this year. He is 49-51 with a 4.26 ERA in a seven-year big league career that began with Detroit, and was an All-Star with Arizona in 2017.
- The New York Yankees will move minor league affiliates out of Staten Island and Trenton, New Jersey, in 2021 as part of a reorganization that is affecting teams across the majors.
The Yankees’ Class AA Trenton team will shift to Somerset County, New Jersey. The Class A club that had been in Staten Island since 1999 will move upstate to Hudson Valley, previously an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.
Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, which was the Yankees’ alternate training site during the pandemic-shortened season, will remain as New York’s top affiliate.
Horse racing
Order of Australia, a 73-1 longshot who was in the race following a scratch and with a substitute rider aboard, won the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Mile by a neck over Circus Maximus at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky.
The Irish-bred colt entered the 15-horse field after One Master was scratched. Jockey Pierre Charles Boudot was riding in place of Christophe Soumillon after he tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
Order of Australia started from the far post and quickly moved into contention before running second entering the stretch. He overtook Halladay and held off charging Circus Maximus for the win, with Lope Y Fernandez hird to complete a 1-2-3 sweep of entries for trainer Aiden O’Brien.
It was the second Cup win Saturday for Boudot, who rode 17-1 French bred Audarya to victory in the Filly & Mare Turf.
The Mile was part of the lead-up to the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at the $31 million season-ending championships.
Tennis
Alexander Zverev advanced to the Paris Masters final for the first time by beating top-seeded Rafael Nadal 6-4, 7-5 on Saturday, denying Nadal the chance to win a tournament that continues to elude him.
The fourth-seeded Zverev faces No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final, and leads him 5-1 in career meetings.
Nadal has won 86 titles, including a record-equaling 20 Grand Slams and 35 Masters events, but lost his only final here in 2007 to David Nalbandian.
Earlier, Medvedev reached the Paris Masters final for the first time after beating Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6 (4) in a contest between big servers. He secured the win with a smash at the net.
The 10th-seeded Raonic has never won a Masters event and missed out on a second final here, having lost to Novak Djokovic in 2014. The Canadian had 12 aces compared to seven for Medvedev and both players won around 80% of their points on first serves.
Figure skating
Two-time world bronze medalist Jin Boyang used strong jumps to win the free skate to defend his title at the Cup of China.
The Chinese skater, who was first after the short program, landed two quadruple jumps but touched down on a third on his way to 186.95 points for a total of 290.89. He skated to “The House of the Rising Sun.”
Yan Han, the silver medalist at last year’s Cup of China, finished second with 264.81 points and Chinese junior champion Chen Yudong was third with 226.21.
The Cup of China is the second event of the International Skating Union’s Grand Prix series but has been scaled down due to the coronavirus.
There were no spectators allowed at the Chongqing Huaxi Culture and Sports Center. The competition normally draws skaters from around the world but was limited to domestic athletes because of travel restrictions.
Soccer
Supported by her baby daughter in the stands, American superstar Alex Morgan made her debut in English soccer.
Morgan came on as a substitute in the 69th minute for Tottenham in a 1-1 draw against Reading in the Women’s Super League. She didn’t manage to score in her first match in around 15 months, having given birth to Charlie in May.
The two-time World Cup winner joined Tottenham in September in a bid to get some game time ahead of playing for the United States at the delayed Tokyo Olympics next year.
She is among a raft of American players to have moved to English soccer for this season, with Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis at Manchester City, and Tobin Heath and Christen Press at Manchester United.
