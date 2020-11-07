Briefly: Roglic set to win 2nd straight Spanish Vuelta

Two-time world bronze medalist Jin Boyang used strong jumps to win the free skate to defend his title at the Cup of China.

The Chinese skater, who was first after the short program, landed two quadruple jumps but touched down on a third on his way to 186.95 points for a total of 290.89. He skated to “The House of the Rising Sun.”

Yan Han, the silver medalist at last year’s Cup of China, finished second with 264.81 points and Chinese junior champion Chen Yudong was third with 226.21.

The Cup of China is the second event of the International Skating Union’s Grand Prix series but has been scaled down due to the coronavirus.

There were no spectators allowed at the Chongqing Huaxi Culture and Sports Center. The competition normally draws skaters from around the world but was limited to domestic athletes because of travel restrictions.

Soccer

Supported by her baby daughter in the stands, American superstar Alex Morgan made her debut in English soccer.

Morgan came on as a substitute in the 69th minute for Tottenham in a 1-1 draw against Reading in the Women’s Super League. She didn’t manage to score in her first match in around 15 months, having given birth to Charlie in May.