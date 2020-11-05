Briefly: Roglic retains lead in Vuelta

Belgian rider Jasper Philipsen won a long, wet and windy Stage 15 at the Spanish Vuelta on Thursday, and Primoz Roglic held his overall lead with two more competitive days of racing left.
Philipsen earned his first stage win in a grand tour. He powered ahead of the pack near the end of the race's longest stage of 142 miles through a winding, wooded terrain in northwest Spain.
The 22-year-old rider crossed the finish line in 6 hours, 22 minutes, just ahead of Pascal Ackermann and Jannik Steimle.
Roglic, the defending champion, maintained his 42 second lead over Richard Carapaz as the race closes in on Sunday's ceremonial arrival in Madrid. John Hugh Carthy is third, 47 seconds behind.
The coronavirus pandemic caused the Vuelta to be pushed back from its hot and sunny August-September slot to the cooler and often wetter days of October and November. A tight race calendar also forced officials to reduce it to 18 stages from the usual 21.
Hockey
The New York Rangers avoided arbitration with center Ryan Strome, agreeing to terms on a $9 million, two-year contract.
Strome will count $4.5 million against the salary cap through the 2022 season after he and the team got a deal done prior to his arbitration hearing scheduled for later Thursday.
The 27-year-old set a career high last season with 59 points on 18 goals and 41 assists. Strome has 254 points in 491 career regular-season games with the New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers and Rangers.
• The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov to a three-year, $8.4 million contract.
The deal locks up the 24-year-old Russian, who was among the NHL's top rookie defensemen in goals, assists and points last season.
Gavrikov had five goals and 13 assists with 18 penalty minutes in 69 games with Columbus in 2019-20. He added a goal and a pair of assists in 10 playoff games.
Before making his NHL debut in the 2019 playoffs for Columbus, Gavrikov played in Europe's Kontinental Hockey League, where he logged 16 goals and 33 assists in 222 games.
Media
ESPN announced it is eliminating about 500 jobs worldwide, including about 300 through layoffs.
The cuts amount to about 10% of the employees at the sports network and are due largely to the impact of the pandemic on its business and the "tremendous disruption in how fans consume sports."
In addition to the layoffs, the company is planning to leave about 200 vacant positions unfilled.
ESPN did not say how many of the job cuts would come at its Bristol, Connecticut, campus, but said they would not be concentrated in any one area. On-air talent, the vast majority having personal contracts, is not expected to be heavily affected. But some of those contracts could be allowed to expire.
The company said it has more than 5,000 employees, including about 4,000 in Bristol.
The Disney subsidiary has recently been moving toward more direct-to-consumer offerings, including its ESPN+, a streaming service that has grown to about 8.5 million subscribers.
The layoffs come three years after ESPN cut about 250 jobs, including journalists and on-air talent.
