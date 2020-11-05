Briefly: Roglic retains lead in Vuelta

Belgian rider Jasper Philipsen won a long, wet and windy Stage 15 at the Spanish Vuelta on Thursday, and Primoz Roglic held his overall lead with two more competitive days of racing left.

Philipsen earned his first stage win in a grand tour. He powered ahead of the pack near the end of the race's longest stage of 142 miles through a winding, wooded terrain in northwest Spain.

The 22-year-old rider crossed the finish line in 6 hours, 22 minutes, just ahead of Pascal Ackermann and Jannik Steimle.

Roglic, the defending champion, maintained his 42 second lead over Richard Carapaz as the race closes in on Sunday's ceremonial arrival in Madrid. John Hugh Carthy is third, 47 seconds behind.

The coronavirus pandemic caused the Vuelta to be pushed back from its hot and sunny August-September slot to the cooler and often wetter days of October and November. A tight race calendar also forced officials to reduce it to 18 stages from the usual 21.

Hockey

The New York Rangers avoided arbitration with center Ryan Strome, agreeing to terms on a $9 million, two-year contract.