Briefly: Roethlisberger calls it a career

Ben Roethlisberger's NFL career is over.

The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback announced his retirement on Thursday, saying it was “time to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats” after 18 years, two Super Bowls, countless team records and a spot in the Hall of Fame all but secure.

Roethlisberger finishes his career ranked eighth in passing touchdowns (418), and fifth in passing yards (64,088), completions (5,440) and attempts (8,443).

• While owner Jerry Jones is continuing to evaluate the coaching staff, the Dallas Cowboys got some good news Thursday morning when defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has made it clear he is returning for the 2022 season.

Six teams had requested head coaching interviews with Quinn.

Quinn was a finalist for jobs with the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears and also interviewed with the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings. He has informed prospective teams that he is no longer interested.

Baseball

Gene Clines, part of the first all-minority lineup in Major League Baseball history and a line drive-hitting outfielder for the 1971 World Series champion Pittsburgh Pirates, died Thursday. He was 75.

Clines’ wife, Joanne, told the Pirates that Clines died at his home in Bradenton, Florida, site of the team’s longtime spring training home. No cause of death was given.

On Sept. 1, 1971, Clines batted second and played center field for the Pirates in a starting lineup comprised entirely of players of black and Latino descent. He doubled, singled and scored twice as Pittsburgh beat the Philadelphia Phillies 10-7 at Three Rivers Stadium.

Roberto Clemente, Willie Stargell, Rennie Stennett and Jackie Hernández also started for the Pirates on that historic night in 1971. A month later, they won the World Series, beating the Baltimore Orioles in seven games.

Clines batted .277 in 10 seasons, playing the entire decade of the 1970s with the Pirates, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets and Texas Rangers.

• The Cleveland Guardians have reached an agreement to extend their lease at its downtown ballpark through at least 2036 while making improvements to the facility, team owner and CEO Paul Dolan announced Thursday.

Team officials said they've obtained financing to renovate Progressive Field, a ballpark that opened for play in 1994. The cost of the improvements has been estimated at just over $200 million. Renovation work is expected to begin after the 2022 season.

The agreement could be extended another 10 years to 2046, team officials said.

Hockey

The ECHL has suspended Jacob Panetta for the rest of this season after the brother of longtime NHL player P.K. Subban accused the minor league defenseman of making “monkey gestures” in his direction.

Panetta was released by the Jacksonville Icemen on Sunday, a day after his actions toward Jordan Subban. Panetta said his gestures were “not racially motivated.”

The incident with Panetta and Subban occurred 23 seconds into overtime during Jacksonville’s 1-0 home victory over South Carolina on Saturday. It came in the wake of Krystof Hrabik’s 30-game suspension for making a racial gesture during a Jan. 12 game in the American Hockey League.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0