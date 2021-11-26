Briefly: Rodgers to start Sunday

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling on Wednesday evening issued a press release in which he called for County Board Supervisor Nick Demske to be removed from his post after Demske posted bail for a man who Schmaling described as “a dangerous criminal with access to high-powered weapons and a large amount of ammunition.”

In response, Demske pointed out that it is not a crime to post bail, nor has the person who was let out of jail — Adrian O. Jefferson — been convicted of any crimes.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office news release, Jefferson, 23, has multiple open cases against him related to firearm offenses. However, according to online court records, he has no prior criminal convictions in Wisconsin.

Demske posted the $10,000 bail Wednesday on behalf of the Joshua Glover Bail Fund, of which Demske is a leader.

Demske added that, in addition to having not committed a crime, he was unaware of how it would be possible for him to be removed from the County Board without resigning — which he does not plan to do.

