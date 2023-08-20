Aaron Rodgers’ Big Apple debut will come in the New York Jets’ preseason finale against the Giants next Saturday night.

The 39-year-old quarterback, who hasn’t played in an exhibition game since 2018 while with the Green Bay Packers, will start in the Jets' final tuneup before the regular-season opener on Sept. 11 against the Buffalo Bills, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the Jets didn’t announce their plans for the game. The New York Post first reported Rodgers’ debut with New York would come against the Giants.

The four-time NFL MVP said this summer he would be open to playing a bit in the preseason as he begins his first season with the Jets after being acquired by New York from Green Bay in April.

He spent the first three preseason games on the sideline wearing a headset and giving input to coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and the rest of the offense while Zach Wilson started at quarterback.

Coach Robert Saleh said after the Jets' 13-6 preseason loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday night that he and his staff would meet and discuss the team's plans for Rodgers for the game against the Giants.

While most of the starters have rested during the Jets' first three preseason games, it would appear those on offense, at least, will suit up to play against the Giants.

The decision to play Rodgers in an exhibition might make some Jets fans wary, especially after they saw quarterbacks Chad Pennington and Mark Sanchez get injured against the Giants in preseason games over the years. But Rodgers has hinted he wouldn't mind playing a few snaps before the regular season begins.

“If Rob (Saleh) said, ‘Hey, we’re going to go,’ whatever. Go, let’s do it,” Rodgers said earlier this month. "Most coaches just have that fear where they’d rather get you to the Week 1 then risk it, but I believe there’s a chance for the last one, and that we’ll probably use Carolina and Tampa, those joint practices, as kind of our preseason tuneup.

“But if Robert says, ‘Hey, we’re going to go a quarter, a quarter-and-a-half or a half, whatever, in the last one,’ then we’ll suit up and do it.”

Baseball

The New York Yankees will play the Detroit Tigers in the 2024 Little League Classic on Aug. 18 at Bowman Field.

Detroit will be the home team for the game, originally scheduled for Comerica Park, where the teams meet on Aug. 16 and 17. Both teams will attend Little League World Series games on Aug. 18.

Major League Baseball, which announced the game on Sunday, began playing in conjunction with the Little League World Series when Pittsburgh beat St. Louis 6-3 in 2017.

Golf

Alexa Pano celebrated her 19th birthday by beating Gabriella Cowley on the third hole of a playoff to win the ISPS Handa World Invitational on Sunday, while Daniel Brown wrapped up a five-shot victory in the men's event.

Pano shot a 6-under 66 in the final round on the Galgorm course for a three-way tie with Cowley (70) and Esther Henseleit (69) on 8-under totals of 281 in the tournament that is co-sanctioned by the European men's tour and the LPGA Tour.

Cowley led after the third round but needed an eagle on the 18th to make the playoff, where Henseleit was eliminated on the first extra hole.

Cowley then missed a three-foot birdie putt for the win on the second playoff hole, and Pano took full advantage by making a birdie when the players returned to the par-five 18th for a third time.

Brown's victory in the men's event was a lot more straightforward as the Englishman led from day one and closed with a 69 for a 15-under total of 266, five shots clear of compatriot Alex Fitzpatrick.

The 28-year-old started the day with a six-shot lead which was briefly cut to just two strokes before three birdies in the four holes made sure of his first career victory.

Tennis

Coco Gauff became the first teenager in more than 50 years to win the Western & Southern Open with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Karolina Muchova on Sunday.

Gauff, the 2022 French Open runner-up, earned her first Masters 1000 title when Muchova sailed a forehand return wide on Gauff’s fourth match point. The 19-year-old American tossed her racket in the air and jumped up and down in glee after surviving a 1-hour, 56-minute match played in temperatures approaching 90 degrees.

Gauff was the tournament’s fourth teenage finalist and first since Vera Zvonareva in 2004. She is the first teenage champion since 17-year-old Linda Tuero in 1968.