Robert Garrigus made a birdie after a rock saved his ball from water on the par-5 13th and had a one-stroke lead at 9-under 63 on Thursday when play in the RBC Canadian Open was suspended because of dangerous weather.
He played in the morning, well before a more than two-hour delay because of high wind and potential lightning strikes. Play resumed at 6:44 p.m. and was stopped for the day at 8:04 p.m.
PGA Tour rookie Adam Schenk was second. Chris Stroud was third at 65, and Ben Crane, Hudson Swafford, Ian Poulter and late starter Byeong Hun An shot 66. Kevin Tway also was 6 under with three holes left.
Top-ranked Dustin Johnson was at 68 in a group that included Edgerton native Steve Stricker, Hunter Mahan and Canadian David Hearn.
SENIOR BRITISH OPEN: American Kirk Triplett and Thaworn Wiratchant of Thailand shot 7-under 65s to lead after the opening round at St. Andrews by one stroke, but both will be keeping a close eye on defending champion Bernhard Langer.
Langer is tied for fifth alongside former PGA champion David Toms and another American, Scott McCarron, with the trio one shot behind former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley and Canadian Stephen Ames.
No one in the 144-strong field was better than 3 under for their final nine holes.
LPGA: Tiffany Joh credited her "hot putter" as she shot a career-best 9-under 62 at the Ladies Scottish Open at Gullane, Scotland to take a four-shot lead after the first round.
In-Kyung Kim, Amy Yang and Jenny Shin all shot 66 to share a three-way South Korean tie for second place at Gullane Golf Club.
The youngest player in the field, 19-year-old Karoline Lund, posted a 4-under 67 and is tied for fifth in her first official LPGA event.
Basketball
Veteran Vince Carter is the latest addition to the new-look Atlanta Hawks.
The 41-year-old Carter has agreed to a one-year, $2.4 million contract with the Hawks, said a person familiar with the negotiations.
Cycling
Arnaud Demare was rewarded for hauling his muscular frame over the Alps and through the Pyrenees.
Geraint Thomas, meanwhile, is preparing to cement his hold on the yellow jersey in Friday's final mountain test of the Tour de France.
After many of his competitors were unable to get through the mountains, Demare took advantage by dominating a mass sprint in Stage 18. It marked the first victory by a French team, Groupama-FDJ, in this year's race.
• Vincenzo Nibali will undergo surgery next week on the back he injured during a crash in the Tour de France. Nibali broke the 10th vertebrae in a crash on the famous climb up to Alpe d'Huez last week when a fan caught their camera strap on his handlebars.
Soccer
Spain's Tax Office has accepted a deal with Cristiano Ronaldo to plead guilty to tax fraud and pay a fine of close to $22 million in exchange for a reduced prison sentence that will likely be suspended.
Last year, a Spanish state prosecutor accused Ronaldo of four counts of tax fraud from 2011-14 worth $16.5 million. The prosecutor accused the Portugal forward of having used shell companies outside Spain to hide income made from image rights. The accusation does not involve his salary from his former Real Madrid club.
Ronaldo denied any wrongdoing when questioned by a judge last July.
Swimming
Katie Ledecky cruised to a nearly 11-second victory in the 800-meter freestyle Wednesday on the opening night of the U.S. national championships.
Ledecky was under her own world-record pace through the first 300 meters before dropping off and finishing in 8 minutes, 11.98 seconds.
Ledecky earned the 14th national title of her career and a spot in the event at next month's Pan Pacific championships in Tokyo, site of the 2020 Olympics.
UFC
This time, Conor McGregor didn't put up a fight.
The mixed martial arts star pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and will perform five days of community service to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York City arena in which he was caught on camera hurling a hand truck at a bus full of fighters.
McGregor will also be evaluated for an anger management program and barred from contact with fighters injured in the mayhem after a news conference for the UFC 223 event at Brooklyn's Barclays Center in April.
