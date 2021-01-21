Briefly: Robertson signs deal with Brewers

Utilityman Daniel Robertson has agreed to a $900,000, one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers that allows him to earn an additional $400,000 in performance bonuses.
Robertson batted .333 with no homers and two RBIs in 17 games with the San Francisco Giants last season while making appearances at shortstop, second base, third base and the outfield. His contract was purchased from Tampa Bay on Aug. 23, and he had $157,808 in prorated earnings during the shortened season.
Robertson, who turns 27 on March 22, had spent the previous three seasons with Tampa Bay and had played at least 74 games in each of them. The Oakland Athletics drafted him in the first round with the 34th overall pick in 2012.
He has a career batting average of .234 with 16 homers and 74 RBIs in 249 games. He has a .342 on-base percentage and .354 slugging percentage.
Robertson has made 109 career appearances at second base, 81 at third base and 74 at shortstop.
• Catcher Jason Castro agreed to a $7 million, two-year contract with the Houston Astros.
This will be Castro's second stint with the team after he was selected in the first round of the 2008 amateur draft by the Astros and spent his first six MLB seasons with the team.
The 33-year-old gives Houston another veteran catcher to play behind starter Martín Maldonado.
Castro played for both the Angels and the Padres last season where he appeared in 27 games and hit .188 with two homers and nine RBIs. He spent the previous three seasons with the Twins where he played 208 games and hit .229.
Castro had his best years with the Astros where he 617 games and was named to the All-Star game in 2013. He hit .232 with 62 homers and 212 RBIs in his six seasons in Houston.
Golf
Danielle Kang managed to steal some of the spotlight from the Korda sisters on Thursday as the LPGA Tour opened its 71st season with a winners-only field at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in Florida.
Kang opened the year with a bogey-free, 7-under 64 for a one-shot lead over Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda, along with defending champion Gaby Lopez, at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando.
Stacy Lewis and Brittany Lincicome were at 66. Nineteen players in the 25-player field broke par.
• Rory McIlroy again put himself in contention to win an event where he has had so many near misses, shooting an 8-under 64 Thursday in the first round of the season-opening Abu Dhabi Championship.
The four-time major champion endured the third winless season of his professional career in 2020, but shrugged off a fog delay of almost three hours to start 2021 with eight birdies.
McIlroy has a one-shot lead over Tyrrell Hatton (65), with later starters unable to finish their first round. Hatton made a spectacular start with an eagle on the 10th, his opening hole, and also eagled the par-five 18th.
Defending champion Lee Westwood (69) is five shots off the lead.
Justin Thomas (73) struggled in his first event since Ralph Lauren ended its sponsorship deal with him following a homophobic slur he muttered to himself after missing a putt two weeks ago in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.
College
Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott is stepping down at the end of June, ending an 11-year tenure in which the conference landed a transformational billion dollar television deal but struggled to keep up with some of its Power Five peers when it came to revenue and exposure.
The Pac-12 announced that the 56-year-old Scott and university presidents who make up the league’s executive committee mutually agreed that he would not seek a new contract.
Scott’s current deal was set to expire June 2022, but instead he will finish out this academic year to assist with the transition to his successor.
Scott came to the Pac-12 in 2009 with no experience as a college sports administrator after two decades working in professional tennis, including a stint as the chairman and CEO of the Women's Tennis Association. He replaced Tom Hansen in 2009.
Soccer
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero says he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Argentine had already been self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone already infected.
It is yet another setback for City’s record goal scorer, who has started just three matches this season. Aguero missed the end of last season and the start of the current campaign after undergoing knee surgery in June.
His return to action was then complicated by a hamstring injury in October and he later experienced further discomfort in the knee.