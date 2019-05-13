Billionaire Robert Kraft got a major court victory Monday when a judge ordered prosecutors are forbidden from using sex videos secretly recorded by police during a massage parlor prostitution sting.
The ruling by Palm Beach County Judge Leonard Hanser either severely weakens or ends the prosecution of two misdemeanor counts pending since late February, unless prosecutors appeal and are successful.
Kraft — the 77-year-old owner of the New England Patriots professional football team — prevailed in his battle against the evidence collected by Jupiter police for a few key reasons, Hanser wrote in a 12-page order.
The recordings from Orchids of Asia Day Spa resulted in charges against Kraft and 24 other male customers, along with the owner, manager and two other women who worked there. Kraft was caught on camera paying for and receiving sex acts during visits on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20, authorities say.
“The Court finds it clear that he had a reasonable, subjective expectation of privacy, as would anyone seeking a private massage in a commercial or professional setting, and that the activity in that room would remain private,” the judge said.
Moreover, the warrant itself violated a federal law that requires police to minimize the intrusion of the secret cameras and focus only on crimes, Hanser found. At Orchids, police wound up recording women receiving lawful services, even though the focus was supposed to be only on men paying for sex acts.
- The Chicago Bears have signed three of their five draft picks, agreeing to four-year deals with fourth-rounder Riley Ridley and seventh-rounders Kerrith Whyte Jr. and Stephen Denmark.
Hockey
Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Kesler is expected to miss the upcoming season after undergoing right hip resurfacing surgery last week.
The Ducks said the surgery was performed May 9 by Dr. Edwin Su in New York. The procedure is less invasive than a full hip replacement and does allow for the possibility for the 34-year old Kesler to resume his career following a lengthy recovery.
"At this point in my career, this surgery was the best option for my quality of life," Kesler said in a statement issued by the Ducks. "The pain I was suffering has been greatly reduced since the procedure, and I'm grateful for that. While my playing future is unknown, I'm in a good place."
The 15-year veteran — who played in his 1,000th game last season — also underwent hip surgery in 2017. He had three goals and five assists in 60 games last season.
Kesler was the 23rd overall selection by Vancouver in the 2003 NHL draft and spent 10 seasons with the Canucks. He won the Selke Trophy in 2010-11, which is awarded to the league's top defensive forward. Kesler was traded to the Ducks in 2014 and has been a two-time Selke finalist in his five seasons in Anaheim. He has 258 goals and 315 assists in 1,001 games.
