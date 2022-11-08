Briefly: Rizzo joins growing list of MLB free agents

First baseman Anthony Rizzo became a free agent again when he declined his $16 million option with the New York Yankees for 2023.

Pitcher Chris Bassitt declined his $19 million option with the New York Mets and followed rotation mates Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker into free agency.

They were among 11 players who became free agents Tuesday, raising the total to 151. About 33 more players are potentially eligible to go free by Thursday, joining a free agent class headed by Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson, deGrom, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts.

Acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the 2021 trade deadline, Rizzo went free after the 2021 season and stayed with the Yankees for a deal that paid $16 million this year.

He hit 32 home runs for the fourth time in his career — he's never hit more — and had 75 RBIs in 130 games despite a .224 batting average. The 33-year-old was sidelined between Aug. 31 and Sept. 18 by back pain and headaches from an epidural injection to treat his back.

San Diego declined a $20 million option on 31-year-old outfielder Wil Myers, who gets a $1 million buyout that completes an $83 million, six-year contract. He hit .261 with seven homers and 41 RBIs.

NL champion Philadelphia declined a $17 million option on second baseman Jean Segura, who gets a $1 million buyout that finishes a $70 million five-year deal. Phillies right-hander Zach Eflin turned down a $15 million mutual option for a $150,000 buyout, completing a $5.7 million, one-year contract.

Minnesota declined options on right-handers Chris Archer ($10 million) and Dylan Bundy ($11 million) and first baseman Miguel Sanó ($14 million) in favor of buyouts of $750,000 for Archer, $1 million for Bundy and $2.75 million for Sanó, who finished a $30 million, three-year contract.

Infielder Josh Harrison's $5,625,000 option was declined by the Chicago White Sox in favor of a $1.5 million buyout.

• The Chicago Cubs have promoted Dustin Kelly to hitting coach after two seasons as the organization's minor league hitting coordinator, one of three additions to manager David Ross' staff announced on Tuesday.

The Cubs also added former outfielder Jim Adduci (assistant hitting coach) and Alex Smith (data development and process). They retained 11 coaches, including Andy Green, pitching coach Tommy Hottovy, third base coach Willie Harris and first base coach Mike Napoli.

Basketball

Suspended Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the meeting said.

The Nets banned Irving for at least five games without pay on Thursday after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs.

That came hours after Silver said Irving made a “reckless decision” to post on his Twitter feed a link to a film that contains antisemitic material and said he would be meeting with him within a week.

They finally did on Tuesday, the person told The Associated Press, speaking on anonymity because the meeting and its details were private.

Irving eventually deleted the tweet and issued an apology on Instagram, after failing to do so when he met with reporters earlier Thursday.

• Eight-time NBA All Star Dwight Howard is headed to Taiwan to play for the Taoyuan Leopards in the island’s top division.

“I can’t wait to see the fans, eat the food and have the best time ever ... and bring a championship,” the 36-year-old center said in a social media post.

Alongside baseball, basketball is the most popular sport in Taiwan, with both girls and boys high school championships broadcast island-wide.

Howard has collected league records with a clutch of teams, notably the Orlando Magic, and signed a one-year contract with the Los Angles Lakers in 2021.

The Leopards are among six teams in the T-1 league, which features numerous players from the U.S. and Europe.

The club did not provide details of the deal with Howard.

Football

The NFL has made its first change of the season to its “Sunday Night Football” schedule by moving the Nov. 20 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers into prime time.

The game between the AFC West rivals will kick off at 7:20 p.m. on NBC with the matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers moving to 3:25 p.m. on CBS.

• Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Lee said defensive backs coach Dan Jackson will “step back” from his job while the university continues an internal review of his recent comment on social media defending the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

Lee released a statement Monday night that Vanderbilt has gotten several questions and concerns over Jackson's comment on Facebook, which was screenshotted and shared by watchdog group StopAntisemitism. Lee said an internal review began immediately with the issue now referred to the Equal Opportunity and Access office.

Jackson coached in Vanderbilt's loss to South Carolina last weekend after issuing an apology for a comment saying Ye was “two steps ahead of everyone else.” Lee and head coach Clark Lea issued a joint statement, saying it was being handled internally.

Soccer

Los Angeles FC’s victory over the Philadelphia Union on penalty kicks in the MLS Cup final was the second highest in the league's 27-year history for combined U.S. viewers.

Saturday's game averaged a combined 2.155 million viewers on Fox and Univision, a 38% increase from the 2021 final between NYCFC and the Portland Timbers, which also went to penalty kicks.

It was the second-most watched club soccer match of the season by English-language viewers in the U.S. at 1.487 million, trailing the May 28 UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid (2.76 million).

The Univision broadcast in Spanish averaged 668,000.

English viewership was fifth all time for an MLS Cup and second highest in Spanish.