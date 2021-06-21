Briefly: Ridgeway new WIAA assistant director

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has hired LeVar Ridgeway as an assistant director.
He will fill the position vacated by Stephanie Hauser. Hauser will become WIAA executive director July 1, with the impending retirement of Dave Anderson.
Ridgeway’s responsibilities will include the administration, coordination of duties and tournament planning for the sports assigned, as well as and other administrative duties. He is scheduled to begin his new role on July 12.
Ridgeway has served as the athletics and activities director in the Shorewood School District since 2013. In that position, he coordinated and managed the athletic programs and activities for grades 7-12 and was responsible for all events, facilities, game contracts and official assignments in compliance with district and WIAA regulations.
Prior to working in Shorewood, Ridgeway served 12 years in the athletic department at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in three different positions.
Ridgeway is a native of Milwaukee. He earned a master’s degree in Leadership Studies with an emphasis in sports from Marquette University and a bachelor of science degree in Public Policy and Administration from UW-Whitewater.
Soccer
UEFA is in talks with the British government about increasing the attendance at Wembley Stadium to 65,000 for the semifinals and final of the European Championship.
The government had already agreed to increase the current group-stage capacity of about 22,000 to at least 40,000 for one game in the round of 16 game and the final three matches of the Euro 2020 tournament at the 90,000-seat stadium.
UEFA hopes to increase that further by securing more quarantine exemptions for visitors, including sponsors and VIPs, the people told The Associated Press.
Last week, UEFA said it was in talks with authorities in London about allowing fans of the participating teams to attend the semifinals and final by staying in the country less than 24 hours and staying within bubbles.
UEFA raised the prospect of taking the games from London — with Budapest as a backup — if there was not an agreement regarding fans coming to London.
Olympics
Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi will try and become the first five-time Olympic gold medalists in basketball as they lead the U.S women’s team at the Tokyo Games.
The duo was selected for their fifth Olympics, joining Teresa Edwards as the only basketball players in U.S. history to play in five. Edwards won four gold medals and a bronze in her illustrious Olympic career.
There have been five international basketball players to play in five Olympics: Spain’s Juan Carlos Navarro, Brazil’s Adriana Moises Pinto and Oscar Schmidt, Australia’s Andrew Gaze and Puerto Rico’s Teofilo Cruz.
The Americans have won the last six consecutive gold medals, not dropping a game at the Olympics since 1992. They are the heavy favorites to win again. The Americans are in a pool with France, Japan and Nigeria, which the U.S. opens up against on July 27. The Americans face Japan on July 30 and France on Aug. 2.
Obituary
Former NHL player and Minnesota Wild assistant general manager Tom Kurvers died Monday after a battle with lung cancer, the team and University of Minnesota-Duluth said. He was 58.
Kurvers served as Minnesota’s assistant general manager since 2018. Minnesota-Duluth athletics spokesman Brian Nystrom said the hockey program there was informed of Kurvers’ death by Kurvers’ family. The Wild said Kurvers died at his home Monday morning.
Kurvers won the Hobey Baker Award as the top college player at Minnesota Duluth in 1984. He played 11 NHL seasons from 1984-1995 with the Canadiens, Sabres, Devils, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Islanders and Mighty Ducks before going into management.