Former Wisconsin football player Quintez Cephus says going back to school is his top priority after a jury found him not guilty last week of sexual assault charges.
The wide receiver said Tuesday that he doesn't know if he will return to the University of Wisconsin.
The 21-year-old from Macon, Georgia, was suspended from the football team last summer and expelled from UW last semester after being accused of sexually assaulting two women. A jury found him not guilty on Friday.
Cephus says his lawyers will work with UW officials to "to clean up my record" so he can return to school.
Cephus also says he plans on playing football again and he is in "the best shape of my life."
• Maryland sophomore receiver Jeshaun Jones will miss the season after suffering a knee injury during the first practice of training camp.
Jones, who was hoping to build on a solid freshman season, tore his left ACL on Monday. He will redshirt this season.
Jones played in all 12 games for the Terrapins last year. He had 22 catches for 288 yards and ran 18 times for 173 yards. His five touchdown catches were most by a Maryland freshman since Stefon Diggs in 2012.
Soccer
Wayne Rooney will be leaving Major League Soccer after less than two seasons to return to play in England and be closer to his family.
The 33-year-old former England captain will remain at D.C. United until the end of the season before joining second-tier Championship team Derby County as player-coach from January.
Rooney has signed an 18-month contract that can be extended until the end of the 2021-22 season.
Rooney, who is the record goal scorer for Manchester United and England, had another two years remaining on the contract he signed with D.C. United after joining from Everton in 2018.
Derby has been out of the Premier League since 2008 and lost a playoff final in May to return to the top division. Rooney's former England teammate, Frank Lampard, was in charge of Derby last season before moving to manage Chelsea.
• Longtime Arsenal defender and former France international Laurent Koscielny is leaving the Gunners to join French league club Bordeaux.
Both Arsenal and Bordeaux announced the center-back's departure, a move widely expected after Koscielny declined to travel with Arsenal on a pre-season tour to the United States because of a contract dispute.
Koscielny, who started his career with Guingamp back in 2004 and won three FA Cups with Arsenal, made 353 appearances for the Gunners after joining from Lorient in 2010.
Hockey
St. Louis Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson has been awarded a $3.1 million, one-year contract in arbitration.
Edmundson was one of four St. Louis restricted free agents to file for player-elected salary arbitration this summer after helping the team win its first Stanley Cup in franchise history. Goaltender Jordan Binnington and forwards Oskar Sundqvist and Zach Sanford agreed to multiyear deals before their arbitration hearings.
The 26-year-old Canadian had 11 points in 64 regular-season games and seven points in 22 playoff games during the Blues' Cup run. Edmundson has 52 points in 269 regular-season games during his four-year NHL career.
Equestrian
Renowned trainer George Morris has received a lifetime ban for sexual misconduct involving a minor — a case that he says has roots that are more than 50 years old and that he will appeal.
The U.S. Center for SafeSport placed the ban for the 81-year-old Morris on its website.
Morris won the Olympic silver medal in 1960 and went on to coach the U.S. and Brazilian teams.
In a statement, Morris said he will appeal the ban, which stems from "events that allegedly occurred between 1968 and 1972."
This year, the U.S. Equestrian Federation updated its bylaws to officially bring trainers, who often operate as independent contractors, under the umbrella of its safe-sport policy.
