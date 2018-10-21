David Bell has been hired as manager of the Cincinnati Reds, tasked with helping turn around a team that skidded to a 67-95 record and last-place finish in the NL Central.
The Reds said Sunday he has been given a three-year contract that includes a team option for 2022. The 46-year-old Cincinnati native is to be introduced at a news conference Monday.
The Reds fired Bryan Price after a 3-15 start, and Jim Riggleman was interim manager for the rest of the season.
Bell was a minor league manager for the Reds from 2009-12, became the Chicago Cubs' third base coach in 2013, St. Louis' assistant hitting coach the following year and the Cardinals' bench coach for the next three years. He was San Francisco's vice president of player development last season.
• Brad Ausmus was named the Los Angeles Angels' manager, moving from the front office to the dugout to replace longtime skipper Mike Scioscia.
Ausmus got a three-year contract with the Angels. He will be introduced at Angel Stadium on Monday.
Scioscia had held the job since the 2000 season, winning the Angels' only World Series title and becoming the winningest manager in franchise history. He left the club earlier this month after 19 seasons and 1,650 victories.
College football
Wisconsin moved up three spots to No. 20 in the Associated Press poll after its 49-20 win over Illinois on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
Alabama maintained the top spot in the poll, followed by Clemson, Notre Dame, LSU, Michigan, Texas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Florida and UCF.
Soccer
Atlanta United scored two first-half goals and held on for a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Fire, setting another Major League Soccer attendance record and securing a spot in the 2019 CONCACAF Champions League.
United improved to 21-6-6 for 69 points, tying the MLS points record set last season by Toronto FC. The Atlanta club will get a chance to break the mark when it faces the Canadian team next Sunday in the regular-season finale.
Atlanta drew its seventh 70,000-plus crowd of the season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, finishing with a total of 901,033 fans for a per-game average of 53,002. That easily eclipsed the mark of 48,200 that was set in its inaugural season.
Tennis
Stefanos Tsitsipas became the first Greek tennis player to win an ATP World Tour title when he beat Ernests Gulbis 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Stockholm Open.
The 20-year-old Tsitsipas tossed his racket in the air and put both hands to his head when Gulbis put a forehand into the net after 1 hour, 21 minutes.
Tsitsipas had lost his previous two finals, both times to Rafael Nadal. The No. 145-ranked Gulbis was an easier proposition, though, and Tsitsipas won 80 percent of his service points and didn't have his serve broken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.