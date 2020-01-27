Briefly: Reds sign OF Castellanos

Free agent outfielder Nicholas Castellanos agreed to a $64 million, four-year deal in the Cincinnati Reds' latest big-money move to emerge from years of losing.

Castellanos batted .289 last season with the Tigers and Cubs, who got him in a midseason trade. He hit 27 homers overall, drove in 73 runs and had 58 doubles while playing right field primarily in Detroit and Chicago.

It was the fourth significant move by the Reds. Cincinnati signed second baseman Mike Moustakas to a $64 million, four-year contract and added left-handed starter Wade Miley on a $15 million, two-year deal. Japanese All-Star outfielder Shogo Akiyama got a $21 million, three-year deal.

Golf

Marc Leishman shot 31 on the front nine to seize control of the Farmers Insurance Open on Sunday, then came up with three big par saves on the back nine and closed with a birdie for a 7-under 65 and a one-shot victory in San Diego.

Jon Rahm shot 70 and finished second. Rory McIlroy, needing a victory to return to No. 1 in the world, shot 69 Sunday and tied for third with Brandt Snedeker (68).

Tiger Woods, trying to set the PGA Tour record with his 83rd career victory, never got anything going. Woods had to settle for a 70 and tied for ninth, six shots behind.