Briefly: Redick retires after 15 NBA seasons

Simmons, though, took the brunt of the blame for the top-seeded Sixers’ second-round exit in last season’s playoffs. Simmons shot 34% from the free-throw line in the playoffs and was reluctant to attempt a shot from anywhere on the floor late in games. That led to him spending critical minutes on the bench.

Simmons just finished the first year of a $177 million max deal.

Simmons shot 25 for 73 (34%) from the line in the playoffs and missed 27 alone in the second round against the Atlanta Hawks. He is a 5-for-34 career 3-point shooter over four NBA seasons.

Soccer

Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s next French league game at last-placed Metz after a knock to his left knee.

A scan confirmed “the signs of bone contusion,” PSG said in a statement. Another assessment of Messi will be made in 48 hours.

Messi was taken off in the 75th minute of his home debut on Sunday, when PSG beat Lyon 2-1 in the league.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said he took the decision to replace Messi after noticing the six-time Ballon d’Or winner repeatedly touched his knee. Messi, who hit the crossbar with a curling free kick, looked angry at being taken off.