Briefly: Redick retires after 15 NBA seasons

J.J. Redick, the sharpshooter who was The Associated Press college player of the year at Duke before embarking on a 15-season NBA career, announced his retirement Tuesday.
The 37-year-old Redick played with six NBA teams — Orlando, the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Milwaukee and Dallas. He averaged 12.8 points in 940 regular-season games, and his 1,950 career makes from 3-point range rank him 15th in NBA history in that category.
Redick is Duke’s all-time leading scorer, with 2,769 points in his college career.
He appeared in the NBA playoffs in each of his first 13 pro seasons, got to the NBA Finals with Orlando in 2009.
In 2013 Redick was traded from the Magic to the Milwaukee Bucks along with guard Ish Smith and forward Gustavo Ayon for guard Beno Udrih, guard Doron Lamb, and forward Tobias Harris.
Injuries limited him to 44 games for the Pelicans and Mavericks last season, when he shot 37% — the second-lowest mark of his career — from 3-point range and averaged only 7.4 points.
- Ben Simmons will not report to Philadelphia 76ers’ training camp next week and prefers to continue his NBA career with another team.
Simmons, the No. 1 pick of the 2016 draft, is a three-time All-Star who had been paired with Joel Embiid as the franchise cornerstones as the Sixers chase their first NBA championship since 1983.
Simmons, though, took the brunt of the blame for the top-seeded Sixers’ second-round exit in last season’s playoffs. Simmons shot 34% from the free-throw line in the playoffs and was reluctant to attempt a shot from anywhere on the floor late in games. That led to him spending critical minutes on the bench.
Simmons just finished the first year of a $177 million max deal.
Simmons shot 25 for 73 (34%) from the line in the playoffs and missed 27 alone in the second round against the Atlanta Hawks. He is a 5-for-34 career 3-point shooter over four NBA seasons.
Soccer
Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s next French league game at last-placed Metz after a knock to his left knee.
A scan confirmed “the signs of bone contusion,” PSG said in a statement. Another assessment of Messi will be made in 48 hours.
Messi was taken off in the 75th minute of his home debut on Sunday, when PSG beat Lyon 2-1 in the league.
PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said he took the decision to replace Messi after noticing the six-time Ballon d’Or winner repeatedly touched his knee. Messi, who hit the crossbar with a curling free kick, looked angry at being taken off.
Messi is still chasing his first PSG goal following his shock move from Barcelona this summer.
Tennis
Unseeded Jil Teichmann of Switzerland upset sixth-seeded Angelique Kerber of Germany 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the second round of the Ostrava Open in the Czech Republic.
Three-time Grand Slam champion Kerber struggled with her serve, dropping it three times in each set in the first meeting between the two players on the circuit.
Teichmann will play Alison Riske of the United States or Fiona Ferro of France in the next round.