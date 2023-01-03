Briefly: Red Sox, Devers agree to $17.5M deal

The Boston Red Sox have agreed to a one-year contract with two-time All-Star Rafael Devers, avoiding salary arbitration.

The deal is for $17.5 million, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not disclose the terms of the contract.

The 26-year-old third baseman, who made $11.2 million last season, will be on Boston's roster for at least one season in his final year of arbitration eligibility before he can hit the open free-agent market.

Boston will keep one of its key contributors from last season in house after All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, slugger J.D. Martinez and pitcher Nathan Eovaldi all departed in free agency.

The Red Sox’s biggest splash this offseason has been signing Japanese star Masataka Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million deal.

There are six remaining unsigned Red Sox players eligible for arbitration: Christian Arroyo, Ryan Brasier, Reese McGuire, Nick Pivetta, Josh Taylor, and Alex Verdugo.

Devers was the American League’s starting third baseman in the 2021 and 2022 All-Star games. In 141 games last season, he batted .295 with 42 doubles, 27 home runs, and 88 RBI.

The Red Sox are trying to bounce back from a difficult 2022 season in which they plummeted to a 78-84 and last-place finish in the AL East a year after winning 92 games, earning a wild-card postseason berth and making it to the ALCS.

• The Baltimore Orioles acquired first baseman Ryan O'Hearn from the Kansas City Royals for cash Tuesday.

The 29-year-old O'Hearn hit .239 with a home run and 16 RBIs last season. He's spent his first five big league seasons with the Royals.

O'Hearn has played mostly first base in his career, but he's also spent time in the corner outfield spots.

O'Hearn led the majors last year with 11 hits as a pinch-hitter.

The Orioles designated right-hander Chris Vallimont for assignment. Their 40-man roster is currently full.

Soccer

The U.S. Soccer Federation revealed Tuesday it is investigating men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter for a 1991 confrontation in which he kicked the woman who later became his wife.

The federation said it learned of the allegation on Dec. 11 and hired the law firm Alston & Bird to investigate. The USSF said Berhalter and his wife Rosalind had “spoken openly” about the matter, and Berhalter admitted to the kick in a statement Tuesday.

“Through this process, U.S. Soccer has learned about potential inappropriate behavior towards multiple members of our staff by individuals outside of our organization,” the USSF said, adding the investigation also includes those allegations.

The USSF said it will announce “in the coming days” who will coach the team for exhibitions against Serbia on Jan. 25 and Colombia three days later. These are the first matches for the Americans since they were eliminated by the Netherlands last month in the World Cup round of 16.

• Brazil said a final farewell to Pele on Tuesday, burying the legend who unified the bitterly divided country.

Newly inaugurated President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva paid his respects at Vila Belmiro, the stadium where Pele played for most of his career.

Pele was laid to rest in the city where he grew up and became famous, and which became a global capital of his sport. Mass was held at the Vila Belmiro stadium before the black casket was driven through the streets of the city of Santos in a firetruck.

It was taken into the cemetery as bands played the Santos team's official song, and a Catholic hymn. Before the golden-wrapped casket arrived, attendees sang samba songs that Pele had liked.

• The Spanish league on Tuesday filed criminal complaints against Valladolid fans who aimed racist insults against Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior.

The league said it presented audiovisual evidence of the insults in filing a complaint of hate crimes to local courts. The league also asked the Spanish soccer federation to look into the incident and consider a possible punishment for Valladolid.

Vinicius took to social media to complain about the insults he was subjected to during Madrid's 2-0 win at Valladolid on Friday. The Brazil international said “racists continue going to stadiums” and “the league isn't doing anything” about it.