Max Verstappen recovered from a slow start to win the British Grand Prix on Sunday for his sixth Formula One win in a row as Lando Norris held off fellow British driver Lewis Hamilton in a thrilling battle for second.

Starting on pole position, Verstappen was overtaken off the line by McLaren's Norris in what he later admitted was a “terrible” start but swept back into the lead on lap five and held on until the end. Red Bull has won all 10 races this year, 11 in a row including the final race of 2022, matching the record of McLaren with 11 consecutive wins in 1988.

Norris had been expected to drop back after qualifying a surprise second on the grid, but instead remained Verstappen's closest challenger throughout the race. After a safety-car restart, he fought wheel-to-wheel with seven-time champion Hamilton who had what were in theory faster tires, but held on to second for his and McLaren's best result since 2021.

McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri was a career-best fourth ahead of Hamilton's Mercedes teammate George Russell as McLaren's upgraded car proved far more competitive than even the team had predicted.

Tennis

Andrey Rublev ran to his right, sized up the distance to the ball and then did the incredible.

Diving through the air while hoping beyond hope, Rublev pulled off the shot of the Wimbledon tournament Sunday by somehow swiping the ball back over the net for a forehand winner from behind the baseline — a winner that set up match point and a spot in the quarterfinals.

“Probably it was the most lucky shot ever. It just was luck,” Rublev said on court after reaching the second week at the All England Club for the first time. “I don’t think I can do it one more time.”

Rublev ended up beating Alexander Bublik 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-4, taking the fifth set after failing to convert two match points earlier in the match.

The seventh-seeded Russian became the ninth active male player to reach the quarterfinals at all four Grand Slams. But he has never gone further at any of them.

Eighth-seeded Jannik Sinner and unseeded Roman Safiullin also reached the quarterfinals on Day 7 of the grass-court tournament. Sinner defeated Daniel Elahi Galan 7-6 (4), 6-4, 6-3 and Safiullin beat 26th-seeded Denis Shapovalov 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3.

Earlier, 21st-seeded Grigor Dimitrov became the last man to reach the fourth round. He beat Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in a match that started on Saturday and will next face sixth-seeded Holger Rune.

• Sixteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva, playing at Wimbledon for the first time, earned the final spot in the fourth round of the women's draw.

The Russian qualifier is the latest teen sensation in tennis, and she isn't disappointing at the All England Club. Andreeva is the youngest player since Coco Gauff in 2019 to reach the women's fourth round at Wimbledon. She reached the third round at this year's French Open in her first major tournament.

Despite trailing 4-1 in the second set, Andreeva beat 22nd-seeded Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 7-5 on No. 3 Court.

The third-round victory came 21 minutes after Marketa Vondrousova became the first player to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals. Vondrousova defeated 32nd-seeded Marie Bouzkova 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula also reached the quarterfinals. The 29-year-old American beat Lesia Tsurenko 6-1, 6-3 and will next face Vondrousova.

Golf

British Open champion Cameron Smith held on to win his first golf tournament of the year on Sunday, closing with a 3-under 68 to win LIV Golf-London by one shot over Patrick Reed and Marc Leishman.

The victory came less than two weeks before Smith defends his British Open title at Royal Liverpool. It was his first win since the LIV Golf-Chicago event last September.

Smith led Reed by six shots at the turn when the American made six birdies on the back nine at Centurion Club and closed with a 65. Reed failed to birdie the par 5s on Sunday.

Smith was two shots ahead playing the par-5 18th and made bogey. Reed made par, while Leishman birdied the final hole for a 66 to share second place with Reed.

In the team competition, Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces rallied to win by one shot over Ripper, the team led by Smith. The 4 Aces had Reed, Johnson (67) and Pat Perez (66).

Smith finished at 15-under 198 and pocketed $4 million for the individual title. Next up is Royal Liverpool in two weeks. The Australian won at St. Andrews last year.