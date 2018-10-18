Chez Reavie overcame cool, windy conditions for a 4-under 68 and a one-stroke lead after the first round of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges on Thursday at Jeju Island, South Korea.
In the breezy conditions, the back nine of the course posed the most difficulty, but the 36-year-old American made two birdies and negotiated it in 35 after starting on the 10th tee, and then picked up three shots on his final nine.
Danny Willett and Si Woo Kim shot 69 while the large group at 70 and tied for fourth included Ian Poulter, Nick Watney and Michael Kim.
Brooks Koepka, playing in his first tournament since being voted PGA Tour player of the year, shot 71 and was in a group three strokes behind and tied for 11th which included Paul Casey and Hideki Matsuyama.
Jason Dufner and Brandt Snedeker shot 72. Defending champion Justin Thomas had a 73, as did Jason Day, Ernie Els and J.B. Holmes. Marc Leishman, who won last week's CIMB Classic in Malaysia, and Adam Scott had 75s.
• Ariya Jutanugarn shot a 6-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai tournament.
The Thai player had six birdies in a bogey-free round, including three straight on Nos. 4, 5, and 6.
Sei Young Kim and Danielle Kang (both 67) were one shot back, with six other players only two shots off the lead.
Football
Dallas Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams has been suspended three games for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, a ban he will serve while on injured reserve because of lingering issues from offseason surgery for a broken right foot.
The league said the suspension will be in effect Sunday when the Cowboys visit Washington. After Dallas' open week and a home game against Tennessee, the final game of the ban will be Nov. 11 at Philadelphia.
But Williams will miss at least three more games after that while on injured reserve. His first possible game is Dec. 9 at home against the Eagles.
Williams was arrested in May on a charge of public intoxication in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, where team headquarters is located. The case was dismissed after Williams completed a state-mandated alcohol awareness education course.
• Kacy Rodgers missed being around the players and coaches the most while not knowing when he'd feel well enough to be back.
A health scare sidelined the New York Jets defensive coordinator for two games — a tense few weeks for Rodgers, who was medically cleared and returned to work this week on a full-time basis.
Bowles announced on Oct. 5 that Rodgers was dealing with something "serious" after visiting the doctor the previous day. The 49-year-old Rodgers underwent tests and then had what he called "a procedure" and was able to do some office work at the team's facility last week.
Rodgers declined to provide details about the exact nature of his illness, saying he preferred to keep it private.
Tennis
Anastasija Sevastova reached the Kremlin Cup semifinals by beating Russian veteran Vera Zvonareva 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 at Moscow.
A U.S. Open semifinalist, Sevastova next faces Tunisian qualifier Ons Jabeur, who upset eighth-seeded Anett Kontaveit 7-5, 6-1.
Auto racing
Fernando Alonso hinted that he could return to race the Indianapolis 500 again in 2019 after he retires from Formula One.
The McLaren driver raced at Indianapolis in 2017. He led 27 laps and was in contention to win until his engine failed in an appearance that made a splash with race fans. He skipped the race this year to be part of the winning team at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The two-time Formula One champion spoke ahead of this weekend's U.S. Grand Prix. He said racing Indianapolis remained an "attractive" idea but said he's not ready to reveal his 2019 plans yet.
