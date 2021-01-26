 Skip to main content
Briefly: Realmuto becomes richest catcher
The Philadelphia Phillies and two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto agreed on a $115.5 million, five-year contract, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

Realmuto’s average annual salary of $23.1 million will become the highest for a catcher, topping the $23 million Joe Mauer averaged in a $184 million, eight-year deal with the Minnesota Twins that covered 2011-18.

Realmuto made his second NL All-Star team with the Phillies in 2019 and earned a Gold Glove. He had career-highs in homers (25), RBIs (83) and slugging percentage (.493) that season.

  • Left-handed reliever Brad Hand finalized a $10.5 million, one-year contract with the Washington Nationals, giving the team more strength and flexibility in the back end of its bullpen.

The 30-year-old Hand led the majors with 16 saves during the pandemic-truncated 2020 season for the Cleveland Indians, compiling a 2.05 ERA, .169 opponents’ batting average, 29 strikeouts and four walks in 22 innings over 23 appearances.

Soccer

Chelsea hired Thomas Tuchel as manager on an 18-month contract to replace the fired Frank Lampard.

Tuchel, a 47-year-old German, is back in work a month after losing his job at Paris Saint-Germain following a power struggle with the club. In his 2 1/2 years in Paris, he led the team to back-to-back French league titles and the Champions League final last season.

Before PSG, Tuchel coached at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund.

Lampard, a Chelsea great as a player, lasted 18 months before getting fired as its manager following a run of five losses in the last eight league games which threatens the team’s ambitions of a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

  • Lionel Messi is back in the Barcelona squad that will face second-division club Rayo Vallecano in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Messi has not played in the Copa del Rey this season but coach Ronald Koeman is expected to use him in the round-of-16 game after missing two matches because of a suspension.

Messi had been rested before that because of an unspecified minor fitness problem.

Messi received a two-match suspension for hitting an opponent away from the ball late in the team’s 3-2 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final on Jan. 17.

  • Major League Soccer will open next season on April 3, a month later than normal, and conclude with the MLS Cup title game on Dec. 11.

Teams will be allowed to start preseason camps on Feb. 22.

But the announcement came amid ongoing uncertainty about the coronavirus pandemic and whether fans will be able to attend games, especially at the start of the season.

The league has said it incurred an estimated $1 billion in losses last year, due in part to lost revenue as a result of the virus.

