Adrian Beltre of the Texas Rangers retired after 21 seasons in a career in which he hit 477 home runs and became the first player from the Dominican Republic to have 3,000 hits.
The 39-year-old third baseman announced his decision in a statement released by the Rangers, saying it is time for the "next chapter of my life."
Beltre was a .286 hitter with 1,707 RBIs in 2,933 career games. His 3,166 hits rank 16th on baseball's career list, with his homers total 30th and RBIs 24th. He played 2,759 games at third base — only Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson had more.
• Catcher Jeff Mathis and the Texas Rangers have finalized a $6.25 million, two-year contract. He gets $3.25 million next year and $3 million in 2020 under the deal.
The 35-year-old is among baseball's top defensive catchers. He spent the last two years with Arizona and hit .200 this season with one homer and 20 RBIs in 69 games. He threw out 18 of 53 runners attempting to steal this year, and his 17 defensive runs saved were five more than any other catcher.
Football
Former Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler was among 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
In all, 13 defensive players, nine on offense and three coaches — Jimmy Johnson, Tom Flores and Don Coryell — made the cut.
The 25 modern-day finalists from an original group of 103 will be reduced to 15 on Jan. 3. The selection meeting will be Feb. 2, the day before the Super Bowl, in Atlanta. Inductions will be on Aug. 3 at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
Hockey
The National Hockey League coaching landscape swiftly changed as the Edmonton Oilers and St. Louis Blues both fired their coaches.
The Oilers parted ways with coach Todd McLellan on Tuesday and replaced him with Ken Hitchcock with hopes of reviving a team languishing in sixth place in the Pacific Division.
In St. Louis, amid a disappointing showing that fell well short of Stanley Cup expectations, the Blues fired coach Yeo a quarter of the way into the season and named Craig Berube as his interim replacement.
Soccer
In his final match as U.S. soccer coach, Dave Sarachan gave 20-year-old star Christian Pulisic the captain's arm band for the first time and sent out the youngest lineup since the American team started keeping records.
Matteo Politano scored his first international goal in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time, and Italy beat the United States 1-0 in an exhibition at Genk, Belgium, as Pulisic became the youngest captain in the modern history of the American team.
Swimming
Katie Ledecky was honored as the top female swimmer for the sixth straight year, while Ryan Murphy took home three prizes at USA Swimming's Golden Goggles awards.
The 21-year-old Ledecky won five medals at Pan Pacs , including repeat gold-medal performances in the 400-, 800- and 1500-meter freestyle events.
Murphy was the big winner with three Golden Goggles awards : male athlete of the year, male race of the year for his 100 backstroke victory at Pan Pacs and relay performance of the year for his part on the winning 4x100 medley relay team in Tokyo.
Golf
The PGA Tour will hold its first official tournament in Japan.
The tournament, set for Oct. 24-27, will be part of the PGA's swing through Asia along with stops in South Korea and China. The Japanese tournament replaces one in Malaysia.
