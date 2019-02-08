Phil Mickelson survived a wild finish to his round of 4-under 68. Jordan Spieth endured the worst of the rain and hung on to join him atop the leaderboard until it was too wet to finish the second round Friday in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.
Mickelson made a 12-foot birdie on the fifth hole at Spyglass Hill, then got wild off the tee and made three straight bogeys. He birdied his last hole to reach 10-under par, joining Lucas Glover (66 at Pebble Beach) and Scott Langley (69 at Spyglass Hill).
The rain was slow to arrive, but Spieth caught the brunt of it. He made three tough pars to stay at 10 under through 16 holes until puddles formed on greens and the round was suspended.
Edgerton native Steve Stricker is tied for 89th with a 143, while Madison resident Jerry Kelly is tied for 105th at 145.
CHAMPIONS: Jesper Parnevik shot a 9-under 63 in the Oasis Championship to take a one-stroke lead over Bernhard Langer at Boca Raton, Fla.
Parnevik had four straight birdies on Nos. 4-7 on his final nine on The Old Course at Broken Sound. The 53-year-old Swede won the 2016 Insperity Invitational for his lone PGA Tour Champions victory.
Woody Austin, Gene Sauers, Tim Petrovic and Ken Tanigawa shot 65 in the first full-field event of the season, and Tom Lehman, Kevin Sutherland, Tom Byrum and Marco Dawson followed at 66.
LPGA: Kim Kaufman moved to the top of the leaderboard at the Vic Open in Australia after a 7-under 66 gave her a two-stroke lead after two rounds.
The American had a 36-hole total of 13-under on Friday, two better than Japan's Haru Nomura. Australian Su Oh was another stroke behind in third. Overnight leader Felicity Johnson of England was seven strokes behind after a 2-over 74.
Baseball
Right-hander Jeremy Hellickson and the Washington Nationals finalized their $1.3 million, one-year contract, a deal that allows him to earn $4 million in performance bonuses for starts.
The 31-year-old was 5-3 with a 3.45 ERA in 19 starts for Washington last season, when he earned just over $2.9 million, including $1.1 million in bonuses.
Hellickson is 74-72 with a 4.07 ERA in the majors, and the Nationals are Hellickson's fifth club in a big league career that began in 2010 with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Skiing
Wendy Holdener of Switzerland retained her Alpine combined title after beating Petra Vlhova by 0.03 seconds at the world championships in Are, Sweden.
In fifth place after the downhill leg, Holdener lost time in the top section of the slalom and was tied with the Slovakian skier after the third checkpoint, but she made up ground in the final stretch.
Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway was third, 0.45 seconds behind Holdener.
Cycling
Former professional cyclist Floyd Landis announced plans to open a bicycle showroom and coffee shop that will sell hemp products in Lancaster, Penn.
LNP reports Landis said he will open Floyd's of Lancaster Cafe in the spring featuring products from his Colorado-based business that sells cannabis derivatives.
The cafe will serve coffee, food and products made with CBD, the non-psychoactive chemical compound found in the cannabis plant. The bike shop will also feature electric bikes from Van Dessel, which sponsors Landis' professional cycling team.
