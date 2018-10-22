Soon after Jon Gruden arrived for his second stint as Oakland Raiders coach last winter he called Amari Cooper a "focal point" of the offense and pointed to Khalil Mack as a reason why he came back to coaching.
Less than two months into his first season back in Oakland, both former Pro Bowlers are gone.
The Raiders returned from the bye week Monday and immediately made another big trade, dealing Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2019 first-round pick. That trade follows the one made just over a week before the start of the season that sent Mack to Chicago for a package that included a pair of first-round picks.
The Raiders have three first-round picks for the first time since 1988, when they took Hall of Famer Tim Brown, five-time Pro Bowler Terry McDaniel and Scott Davis.
• Rae Carruth is a free man. The former NFL wide receiver was released from prison after serving more than 18 years for conspiring to murder the mother of his unborn child.
The Carolina Panthers' 1997 first-round draft pick was released from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, after completing his sentence of 18 to 24 years.
Carruth did not speak to reporters as he left prison wearing a knit cap and an unzipped jacket on a chilly morning with temperatures in the high 30s.
The 44-year-old Carruth will be on a nine-month post-release program, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety spokesman Jerry Higgins.
Carruth was found guilty of orchestrating a plot to kill Cherica Adams on Nov. 16, 1999, in Charlotte, North Carolina, to avoid paying child support. Adams was shot four times while driving her car but managed to make a 911 call that helped implicate Carruth.
• Adam Vinatieri's record-breaking quest could be temporarily on hold.
The seemingly ageless kicker re-injured his right groin during the Indianapolis Colts' victory over Buffalo on Sunday, underwent an MRI and coach Frank Reich acknowledged he might miss next weekend's game at Oakland.
Vinatieri first appeared on the injury report in Week 5 before facing his former team, New England. The 43-year-old looked fine in the game, making a 54-yard field goal and finishing with six points to move within 20 of breaking Morten Andersen's league scoring record of 2,544 points.
Tennis
Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka has ended his season after withdrawing from the Swiss Indoors in Basel with a back injury.
The 33-year-old Swiss, who was due to play Wednesday against Adrian Mannarino, is now ranked 68th after battling knee injuries for more than a year.
Third-seeded Marin Cilic moved into the second round by beating Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 6-2.
Soccer
Speaking publicly for the first time since being accused of rape, Cristiano Ronaldo defended himself against the allegation and said he is confident the truth will come out in the case.
The soccer superstar has been accused of rape in the United States. Kathryn Mayorga filed a civil lawsuit last month in Nevada claiming Ronaldo raped her in his Las Vegas hotel room in 2009. Police also reopened an investigation into the allegation at her request.
Ronaldo's attorney, Peter S. Christiansen, issued a statement on Oct. 10 denying wrongdoing by his client.
Golf
NBC Sports is hiring Paul Azinger as its lead golf analyst with hopes he can deliver his own brand of sharp, candid observations that made Johnny Miller such a strong presence in the broadcast booth for three decades.
Azinger already has a steady voice in golf from 10 years at ABC and ESPN, and the last three years at Fox Sports for its USGA events. In a unique arrangement by today's standards, NBC Sports will allow Azinger to retain his role at Fox for the U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.