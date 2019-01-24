Jon Rahm began with an eagle and kept going lower until he had a 10-under 62 on the North Course at Torrey Pines for a one-shot lead over Justin Rose in the first round Thursday of the Farmers Insurance Open at San Diego.
Tiger Woods made his 2019 debut on the tougher South Course and opened with a 70.
The conditions were remarkably close to perfect, with virtually no wind and pure greens on the North Course. Rahm knew it was important to start well, and he hit a 5-wood into 6 feet on the par-5 10th hole. He also made eagle on the 17th and shot 29 on the back.
Rose also played on the North.
Charles Howell III and Brandon Hagy each had 66 for the low score on the South.
Baseball
Free agent reliever Brad Brach and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a one-year contract that guarantees $4.35 million.
The right-hander had 12 saves and a 3.59 ERA in 69 games for Baltimore and Atlanta last season. He posted a 1.52 ERA over 27 appearances following a trade to the Braves.
• Free-agent outfielder AJ Pollock and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a $55 million, four-year contract.
Pollock gives the Dodgers a right-handed bat to complement its deep lineup. The 31-year-old outfielder hit .257 last year with 21 home runs, 65 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 113 games for NL West rival Arizona.
He missed nearly two months with a broken left thumb, the latest in a long line of injuries that have limited Pollock to 113 games since his breakout All-Star season in 2015.
Football
Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh received a new four-year contract following a season in which he guided Baltimore to the AFC North title.
The new deal is designed to keep the winningest coach in Ravens history under contract through the 2022 season. It replaces a pact that was slated to end after next year.
The 56-year-old Harbaugh took over as Ravens coach in 2008. Under his guidance, the team has reached the playoffs seven times and won a Super Bowl.
His record in Baltimore is 114-78, including 10-6 in the postseason. Among current NFL coaches, Harbaugh has the fourth-longest tenure in the league.
Horse racing
Justify finished unbeaten, on and off the track.
The Triple Crown winner for 2018 added Horse of the Year to his resume, getting the nod over Accelerate for the biggest prize handed out at the Eclipse Awards. He won by a wide margin, getting 191 votes out of a possible 249, while Accelerate got 54.
Justify didn't race as a 2-year-old, won all six of his starts last year and then was retired about a month after winning the Belmont Stakes because of an ankle injury.
Auto racing
Oliver Jarvis broke a 26-year-old record at Daytona International Speedway in putting the Mazda DPi from Team Joest on the pole for the Rolex 24 at Daytona.
Jarvis went to the top of the scoring chart early in a qualifying session with a lap at 1 minute, 33.685 seconds. It broke the mark by two-tenths of a second set by P.J. Jones in 1993 in a GTP-class Toyota.
The Englishman spoiled a strong run by Team Penske, which qualified second and third for the twice-round-the-clock endurance race that begins Saturday.
• Courtney Force, the winningest female Funny Car driver in NHRA history, is stepping away from driving.
Force is a 12-time Funny Car winner, was the No. 1 qualifier 28 times and ranked in the top 10 of the NHRA standings in six of her seven seasons. The daughter of 16-time world champion John Force plans to stay involved with the race team and maintain her corporate sponsorships.
The 30-year-old Force is married to IndyCar driver Graham Rahal and the two spend more than half the year on their careers and rarely can attend each other's events.
Skiing
Lindsey Vonn has decided to skip the weekend's World Cup races to give her ailing knees a chance to recover.
Vonn skipped the first downhill training run on Thursday before deciding against competing in Saturday's downhill race and Sunday's super-G on the almost 1.8-mile Kandahar course.
