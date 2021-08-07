Briefly: Racine's Marsch off to winning start

American coach and Racine native Jesse Marsch’s tenure with Leipzig got off to a flying start Saturday with a 4-0 win at second-division Sandhausen in the first round of the German Cup.
Old acquaintance Dominik Szoboszlai scored the fourth goal three minutes after coming on as a substitute for his Leipzig debut. The highly rated 20-year-old Hungarian forward joined Leipzig from sister club Red Bull Salzburg in January but hadn’t played due to injury.
Marsch, who graduated from Case High School, also arrived from Salzburg, to take over from Julian Nagelsmann, who left for Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich.
Szoboszlai set up fellow substitute Hee-Chan Hwang shortly after scoring, but the South Korean missed when he had only the Sandhausen goalkeeper to beat.
Willi Orban, Amadou Haidara and Christopher Nkunku scored the visitors’ other goals. Portugal striker André Silva started but failed to score on his Leipzig debut.
Marsch’s team next faces Mainz in its Bundesliga opener next weekend.
High schools
The winners of the WIAA Sportsmanship Award for the 2021 spring state team tournaments were Baldwin-Woodville in softball, Rosholt in baseball, Cedar Grove-Belgium in girls soccer, and Brookfield East and Waukesha Catholic Memorial in boys tennis.
Union Grove earned honorable-mention recognition in baseball.
Award winners were determined by the conduct and sportsmanship displayed by athletes, coaches, cheer and support groups, mascots, bands and spectators.
The selection process included evaluations from contest officials, tournament management, security personnel, crowd control and ushers, and WIAA staff members.
Horse racing
Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen broke the North American record for victories by a trainer Saturday when Stellar Tap won the fifth race on Whitney Day at Saratoga Race Course.
Asmussen has 9,446 victories to break the mark of set by the late Dale Baird during his 46-year career that ended when he was killed in a car crash in 2007 at age 72.
The 55-year-old Asmussen took out his license in 1986 and won his first race that year at Ruidoso Downs in New Mexico. He previously worked as a jockey until he outgrew the profession.
Asmussen has trained three Horses of the Year — Curlin, filly Rachel Alexandra, and Gun Runner. He’s won the Preakness Stakes and Breeders’ Cup Classic twice and the Belmont Stakes. He is 0 for 23 in the Kentucky Derby.