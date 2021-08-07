Briefly: Racine's Marsch off to winning start

American coach and Racine native Jesse Marsch’s tenure with Leipzig got off to a flying start Saturday with a 4-0 win at second-division Sandhausen in the first round of the German Cup.

Old acquaintance Dominik Szoboszlai scored the fourth goal three minutes after coming on as a substitute for his Leipzig debut. The highly rated 20-year-old Hungarian forward joined Leipzig from sister club Red Bull Salzburg in January but hadn’t played due to injury.

Marsch, who graduated from Case High School, also arrived from Salzburg, to take over from Julian Nagelsmann, who left for Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich.

Szoboszlai set up fellow substitute Hee-Chan Hwang shortly after scoring, but the South Korean missed when he had only the Sandhausen goalkeeper to beat.

Willi Orban, Amadou Haidara and Christopher Nkunku scored the visitors’ other goals. Portugal striker André Silva started but failed to score on his Leipzig debut.

Marsch’s team next faces Mainz in its Bundesliga opener next weekend.

