Briefly: Racine County golfers earn academic honors

Basic training was allowed to resume in Spain on Monday after the government eased some of the lockdown measures that had been in place since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Spanish league players are expected to get back on the field later in the week after they are tested for COVID-19 and after the clubs’ training facilities are properly prepared and disinfected.

All players, coaches and club employees who are going to be involved in the initial training phase will have to be tested two days before the individual practices can begin.

Baseball

ESPN will begin airing six regular-season games per week from South Korea’s KBO baseball league.

The agreement with Eclat Media Group was announced Monday, the day before the league is scheduled to open its season.

The first game featuring the NC Dinos taking on the Samsung Lions will air at 12 a.m. Central Tuesday. Games will air regularly Tuesday through Friday at 4:30 a.m., Saturday at 3 a.m., and Sunday at 12 a.m. Most will be on ESPN2.

Auto racing

William Byron showed he’s the sharpest gamer in NASCAR’s iRacing Series with his third victory in four events.