Briefly: Racine County golfers earn academic honors

The Union Grove and Park high school girls golf teams have received honorable mention honors on the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Division 1 Academic All-State team.
Union Grove’s varsity was comprised of seniors Riley Chizek and Liz Torhorst, junior Veronica Parco, sophomore Ali Torhorst and freshman Norah Roberts.
Park’s varsity was comprised of senior Sophia Evreniadis, juniors Alexis Betker and Elisabeth Greulich and freshmen Grace Betker and Julia Keeran.
Teams must have at least a 3.25 team grade-point average to earn honorable mention.
Local colleges
UW-Parkside wrestler and Horlick High School graduate Subhan Umar has been named a NCAA Division II Scholar All-American by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.
Umar, a redshirt sophomore majoring in business, finished 12-10 for the Rangers before their season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.
Umar’s teammates Rodsean Graham and Shane Gertz also earned individual honors as the Rangers had a team grade-point average of 3.111 to earn NWCA Team All-Academic honors. Just 20 Division II teams in the nation compiled a GPA of 3.0 or higher.
- The Big Ten Conference extended its ban on organized team activities by nearly a month.
The ban, which now runs until June 1, was introduced March 13 in order to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The conference canceled remaining winter and spring sports on the schedule in March, and on- and off-campus recruiting remains on indefinite hold.
In a statement released Monday, the Big Ten said it will reevaluate the ban on June 1.
University of Wisconsin team locker rooms, weight rooms and dining halls are closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
College basketball
Louisville has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA that accuses the men’s basketball program of committing a Level I violation with an improper recruiting offer and extra benefits and several Level II violations that accuse former Cardinals coach Rick Pitino of failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance.
The notice released on Monday is the completion of a two-year NCAA investigation following a federal corruption probe into college basketball. Louisville acknowledged its involvement in the investigation related to the recruitment of former player Brian Bowen II, which led to the ousters of Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich in October 2017.
Soccer
The Spanish league said Monday it is confident it can restart in June and finish its season by the end of the European summer, with players beginning to be tested this week so they can return to training for the first time in nearly two months.
Basic training was allowed to resume in Spain on Monday after the government eased some of the lockdown measures that had been in place since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Spanish league players are expected to get back on the field later in the week after they are tested for COVID-19 and after the clubs’ training facilities are properly prepared and disinfected.
All players, coaches and club employees who are going to be involved in the initial training phase will have to be tested two days before the individual practices can begin.
Baseball
ESPN will begin airing six regular-season games per week from South Korea’s KBO baseball league.
The agreement with Eclat Media Group was announced Monday, the day before the league is scheduled to open its season.
The first game featuring the NC Dinos taking on the Samsung Lions will air at 12 a.m. Central Tuesday. Games will air regularly Tuesday through Friday at 4:30 a.m., Saturday at 3 a.m., and Sunday at 12 a.m. Most will be on ESPN2.
Auto racing
William Byron showed he’s the sharpest gamer in NASCAR’s iRacing Series with his third victory in four events.
Byron passed Timmy Hill with seven laps remaining at virtual Dover International Speedway, where NASCAR was scheduled to actually race Sunday, to win yet again on the iRacing platform. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has consistently been the best of the NASCAR professionals in simulated racing.
Alex Bowman won last week at virtual Talladega Superspeedway, so Hendrick drivers have now won four consecutive iRacing events.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!