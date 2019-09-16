Ben Roethlisberger's season is over. His career possibly, too.
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's injured right elbow will require surgery, ending the 37-year-old's 16th season just two weeks in. Roethlisberger shook his arm after a pair of passes with the Steelers driving late in the first half. He remained in the game through the end of the drive but watched the second half from the sideline in a white baseball cap as backup Mason Rudolph took over.
Head coach Mike Tomlin said Roethlisberger underwent an MRI exam on Sunday night and team doctors determined Roethlisberger requires surgery. Roethlisberger will have the procedure later this week.
Roethlisberger, who led the NFL in passing last season, signed an extension in April that runs through the 2021. There was no immediate timetable on the two-time Super Bowl winner's return.
• New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been diagnosed with a torn ligament near the thumb of his throwing hand that is expected to sideline him at least six weeks.
Brees has elected to have surgery, but it is not yet clear when the operation will take place or who will perform it.
Brees left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter after the thumb on his right hand hit the hand of on-rushing Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald on the follow trough of a throw.
Basketball
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier has been named the WNBA Rookie of the Year.
Collier is one of four unanimous selections on the All-Rookie Team announced Monday. The others are Indiana Fever center Teaira McCowan, Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale and Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young. Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner also was chosen in voting by the league's 12 head coaches.
The 6-foot-1 Collier was drafted out of Connecticut with the sixth overall pick last spring. She averaged 13.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals in a league-high 33.3 minutes, while starting all 34 regular-season games.
• Virginia men's basketball coach Tony Bennett declined a pay raise offered by the school and instead asked school officials for additional compensation for his staff and program improvement.
University officials said Bennett signed a one-year contract extension, but instead of a pay hike for himself, the coach asked athletic director Carla Williams to focus his staff and the program. The release also stated that Bennett and his wife also made a $500,000 contribution toward a career-development program for current and former players.
Bennett earned nearly $6 million last season and received a $1 million retention bonus. The extension means Bennett is under contract with the school for the next seven years.
