Briefly: QB Lawrence will travel to Notre Dame

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said quarterback Trevor Lawrence will travel with the top-ranked Tigers for their game at No. 4 Notre Dame despite his being sidelined with the coronavirus.
Swinney said Tuesday that Lawrence, the Heisman Trophy contender and likely first-overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, will have completed his 10-day quarantine. He is still unable to play, Swinney said, due to the cardiac testing protocol required by the Atlantic Coast Conference for athletes who test positive for COVID-19.
Lawrence tested positive for the virus last week and missed the team’s 34-28 comeback victory over Boston College this past Saturday.
Swinney said Lawrence has participated in the team meetings and sessions through Zoom and feels good, health wise.
The coach added that Lawrence would be able to rejoin the Tigers for practices next week. Clemson has a week off following its first visit to Notre Dame in 41 years.
Lawrence is expected to return to play at Florida State on Nov. 21.
College basketball
Longtime college basketball coach Jeff Meyer is retiring after 41 seasons on the sideline, most recently at Butler, citing family considerations and COVID-19 concerns.
Meyer, 66, spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach at Butler, where he reunited with LaVall Jordan after Jordan took the Bulldogs’ head coaching job in 2017. Jordan and Meyer previously worked together on John Beilein’s staff at Michigan.
Jordan is promoting Will Vergollo to replace Meyer. Vergollo spent the last three seasons overseeing the Bulldogs’ video operations and analytics.
The Indiana native began his career as an assistant coach at Purdue in 1978 — starting a journey that included stops at South Florida, Liberty, Winthrop, Missouri, Indiana and Michigan — as well as two stints at Butler.
His only head coaching job was at Liberty, where he went 259-206 in 16 seasons and still holds the school record for victories.
Overall, Meyer coached in 1,290 games, with his teams going 794-496. He made 16 NCAA Tournament appearances and was part of Butler’s Sweet 16 run in 2003, as well as Purdue’s most recent Final Four run in 1980 and Michigan’s championship game appearance in 2013.
Hockey
The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Anthony Mantha to a four-year contract.
Mantha, 26, has played five seasons in the NHL — all with Detroit. He scored 16 goals with 22 assists last season, ranking third on the team with 38 points. That was despite playing only 43 games because of injury problems.
Mantha scored a career-high 25 goals in 2018-19.
Cycling
Defending champion Primoz Roglic won the individual time trial at the Spanish Vuelta to retake the overall lead from Richard Carapaz.
Roglic finished the 20.9-mile 13th stage in 46 minutes, 39 seconds, crossing the line one second ahead of American rival William Barta.
Carapaz finished seventh, 49 seconds off the pace. He fell 39 seconds behind Roglic in the overall standings. Hugh Carthy, fourth in the time trial, is third overall, 47 seconds behind Roglic.
After a rest day on Monday, riders faced a mostly flat seashore route before having to change bikes for a final climb of nearly 1.8 kilometers (1.1 miles).
The three-week race, being held amid tight health restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic, finishes on Sunday in Madrid.
Obituary
Nancy Darsch, who guided the Ohio State women’s basketball team to the 1993 title game and went on to coach in the WNBA, has died. She was 68.
She had Parkinson’s disease and died Monday in her hometown of Plymouth, Massachusetts.
Darsch started her college coaching career as an assistant at Tennessee under the great Pat Summitt. Darsch led the Buckeyes for 12 years, from 1985 to 1997, compiling a 234-125 record and making seven appearances in the NCAA Tournament.
Ohio State went 28-4 in during the 1992-93 season and lost to Texas Tech 84-82 in the NCAA championship game.
After her stay in Columbus, Darsch went to the WNBA and was the inaugural coach of the New York Liberty in 1997. She helped the team reach the WNBA Finals that first season when they lost to the Houston Comets.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!