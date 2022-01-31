Briefly: Pro Bowl switch, Cousins for Rodgers

Kirk Cousins will be the Pro Bowl injury replacement for Aaron Rodgers for a third time.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback was added Monday to the NFC roster. The all-star game will be played Sunday in Las Vegas. Rodgers played much of the season for the Green Bay Packers with a broken toe.

Cousins was also picked as the fill-in for Rodgers after the 2019 season with Minnesota and after the 2016 season with Washington. Cousins has never made the original Pro Bowl roster.

The 33-year-old Cousins was one of only two players in the NFL this season with 30-plus touchdown passes and fewer than 10 interceptions. Rodgers was the other. Cousins posted a 103.1 passer rating, ranking fourth in the league behind Rodgers, Joe Burrow and Dak Prescott.

The Jacksonville Jaguars appear to be starting their coaching search over. Or, at the very least, they’re broadening its scope.

The Jaguars were scheduled to interview former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private.

The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a longtime NFL special teams coordinator who also spent more than a decade in the college ranks, took over in Vegas after Jon Gruden resigned amid an email scandal in mid-October. The Raiders went 7-6 under Bisaccia, including a wild-card loss to Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati two weeks ago.

The Jaguars also want to interview Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell but will have to wait until after the Super Bowl to do it, according to another person with knowledge of the search.

Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich remains a possibility in Jacksonville, although he’s starting to seem like a long shot. He had a second interview with Jaguars owner Shad Khan, son Tony Khan and general manager Trent Baalke in person last Tuesday in Tampa, but discussions cooled the following day.

Auburn offensive coordinator Austin Davis is resigning six weeks after taking the job.

Tigers coach Bryan Harsin and Davis both said Monday the newly hired coordinator and quarterbacks coach was leaving for personal reasons. Davis said he has decided “to step away from coaching football.”

Harsin hired Davis on Dec. 18. The first-year Auburn coach fired offensive coordinator Mike Bobo after a 6-6 regular season before ending with a loss to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl.

Defensive coordinator Derek Mason also left after the season, and was hired to run Oklahoma State’s defense. Harsin promoted Jeff Schmedding from assistant head coach/linebackers coach to replace him.

Basketball

Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little will miss the rest of the season because of a left shoulder injury that requires surgery.

Little was injured in the fourth quarter of Portland’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 25. The team announced he will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in Florida on Tuesday.

Little appeared in 42 games this season for the Blazers with 23 starts. He averaged 9.8 points and 5.6 rebounds over the season.

He took advantage of increased playing time in January, averaging 13.1 points with 5.7 rebounds for the month.

Little, 21, is in his third NBA season after being selected by the Blazers with the 25th overall pick in the 2019 draft out of North Carolina.

The Blazers (21-29, 10th place Western Conference) have been beset by injuries and absences this season. Star guard Damian Lillard was sidelined because of a lingering abdominal injury at the start of the new year and eventually underwent surgery. There is no timetable for his return.

Hockey

The Minnesota Wild and left wing Jordan Greenway agreed Monday to a three-year, $9 million contract extension that runs through the 2024-25 season.

The 24-year-old Greenway has four goals, nine assists and a career-high plus-17 rating in 33 games for the Wild this season. He is third on the team with 82 hits. The 6-foot-6, 231-pound Greenway has thrived on a line with fellow heavy hitters Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno.

Greenway made his debut with the Wild four years ago, when he became the first hockey player to participate in the Olympics, the NCAA tournament and the NHL playoffs all in the same season. He also became the first player in Wild history to record his first career goal in the playoffs.

Soccer

Frank Lampard will get another shot as a Premier League manager after being hired by Everton on Monday.

Lampard replaces Rafa Benitez, who was fired two weeks ago, and is tasked with reversing Everton’s slide toward the relegation zone. The club, which has been in English soccer’s top division since 1954, is 16th in the 20-team league and just four points above the bottom three.

The 43-year-old Lampard was fired as Chelsea manager one year ago after 18 months in charge of the club for which he starred as a player.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0