Briefly: Princeton AD new LPGA commissioner
Briefly

Briefly: Princeton AD new LPGA commissioner

The LPGA Tour chose Princeton athletic director Mollie Marcoux Samaan as its commissioner Tuesday, the second woman to lead the tour since its formation in 1950.

Marcoux Samaan succeeds Mike Whan, who announced in January he was resigning and then took over as CEO of the U.S. Golf Association.

She inherits a tour that made it through the COVID-19 pandemic and emerged with a 34-event schedule with record prize money approaching $80 million.

The LPGA said she would spend the coming months transitioning from Princeton to the LPGA.

Marcoux Samaan is the ninth commissioner of the LPGA Tour. She was a two-sport athlete at Princeton in soccer and hockey — she was named to first team All-Ivy League in hockey all four years — though her passion for golf runs deep.

She is a five-time club champion at North Fork Country Club in Cutchogue, New York, and her senior thesis for her history degree at Princeton in 1991 was titled, “The Social Construction of Sport and Gender: A History of Women’s Golf from 1895 to 1955.”

Marcoux Samaan spent 19 years with Chelsea Piers Management, which owns and operates amateur sports complexes in New York and Connecticut. She returned to Princeton in 2014 as its athletic director, during which the Tigers won a league-leading 65 Ivy League titles.

Hockey

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen made 18 saves and the United States beat Kazakhstan 3-0 to improve to 2-1 at the IIHF world championship in Latvia.

Kings teammate Trevor Moore, defenseman Adam Clendening and forward Jack Drury scored for the U.S., which set a team world championship record for shots in a period with 25 in the first and finished with 52.

Kazakhstan lost for the first time in the tournament after winning its first two group-play games in overtime. Goaltender Nikita Boyarkin finished with 49 saves.

Denmark needed an overtime goal from Markus Lauridsen to beat Great Britain 3-2 in overtime. Julian Jakobsen and Nicklas Jensen also scored for the Danes.

College basketball

Maryland women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese agreed to a contract extension that could keep her at the school through 2027-28.

Frese’s contract now runs at least through the 2026-27 season. If she is still with the Terrapins in May 2023, an additional year would be added to the agreement.

Frese led Maryland to the 2006 NCAA championship and has been to the tournament in 17 of her 19 years as its coach.

Maryland lost five starters from last year’s Big Ten championship team, but still went 26-3 and won the conference for the sixth time in its seven years in the league in 2021. The Terrapins reached the Sweet 16 at the NCAAs.

Frese is the winningest coach in Maryland women’s basketball history, surpassing 500 victories this season, and is 512-131 at the school, a .796 winning percentage.

She is 569-161 overall as a college head coach, including previous stints at Minnesota and Ball State.

Soccer

Hansi Flick will take over as Germany coach after the European Championship, replacing Joachim Löw.

Flick signed a three-year contract effective from July 1 to succeed his former boss, who is ending his 15-year tenure after the tournament.

The Euro 2020 quarterfinals start July 2, so Flick’s team could still be under the control of Löw if Germany gets that far.

Flick’s last game in charge of Bayern Munich was on Saturday. He led Bayern to two Bundesliga titles, a Champions League victory and German Cup success.

Flick was Löw’s assistant from 2006-14, when they helped Germany win the World Cup in Brazil.

