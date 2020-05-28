Briefly: Premier League to resume June 17

College football

Specialist Blake Wilcox will not return to the University of Wisconsin football program next season.

Wilcox, who redshirted in 2019 after walking onto the team out of Kettle Moraine High School, was ranked as the No. 3 punter and No. 5 kicker in the nation by Kohl’s Kicking Camp before joining the Badgers.

Wilcox said in a direct message Tuesday that he had taken a leave of absence from the team in early February for personal matters. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out spring practices for the Badgers and sent all UW student off campus, but Wilcox said he sent coaches videos of workouts and indicated he would be back with the team.

Wilcox said he was cut without explanation on May 15. UW officials were informed of Wilcox’s comments Tuesday evening, but did not have comment.

Transfer junior Andy Vujnoich and redshirt junior Conor Schlichting were on the team’s spring roster along with Wilcox. Oshkosh product Gavin Meyers and Neenah’s Jack Van Dyke are part of UW’s 2020 recruiting class.

Obituary

Former Atlanta catcher Biff Pocoroba, who played in the 1978 All-Star Game and was a backup on the Braves team that won an improbable NL West title in 1982, has died at age 66.