Briefly: Premier League to resume June 17

The Premier League is planning to return on June 17 after a 100-day shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The league’s official broadcasters in Britain — Sky Sports and the BBC — said Thursday that English football will return with a doubleheader featuring Manchester City playing Arsenal and Aston Villa hosting Sheffield United.
The league, which last staged a game on March 9, declined comment saying a meeting was ongoing. Approval from authorities is required for sporting events to resume with strict medical protocols to try to prevent COVID-19 being spread.
Football has already resumed in Germany, with three rounds of the Bundesliga played in empty stadiums. The Spanish league has government approval to restart after June 8.
But lockdown measures have only just been eased to allow full practice sessions to resume at Premier League clubs.
The two matches set for Wednesday, June 17, are both make-up games from previous rounds. The full 30th round of games are set to be contested the following weekend.
Liverpool is on the verge of winning the Premier League, sitting 25 points in front with nine games remaining.
- Italy’s Serie A is set to resume on June 20.
Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora gave the league the all-clear to resume on Thursday, although it will have to wait a week longer than it had initially hoped.
Spadafora held a meeting with Italian soccer authorities by video conference after a medical protocol for matches was approved earlier on Thursday.
Serie A has been suspended since March 9, when the government ordered a nationwide lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Major League Soccer gave its teams the go-ahead to begin small voluntary group training sessions outdoors.
The group sessions, which must comply with local public health and government restrictions, are the next step in the league’s efforts to return to action after suspending the season earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Teams must submit club-specific plans for the sessions to the league. A maximum of six players may be assigned to a single group.
The league said teams may split full fields into two halves and teams may define up to six zones per half, spaced at least 10 feet apart. Only one player may be in each zone at any time to maintain physical distancing. Players may switch zones but two players cannot occupy the same zone.
Players may pass and shoot on goal, but all training exercises must allow for 10 feet of distance. Players must remain with their group and may not interact or switch with players in other groups. Goalkeepers are not allowed to spit on their gloves.
College football
Specialist Blake Wilcox will not return to the University of Wisconsin football program next season.
Wilcox, who redshirted in 2019 after walking onto the team out of Kettle Moraine High School, was ranked as the No. 3 punter and No. 5 kicker in the nation by Kohl’s Kicking Camp before joining the Badgers.
Wilcox said in a direct message Tuesday that he had taken a leave of absence from the team in early February for personal matters. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out spring practices for the Badgers and sent all UW student off campus, but Wilcox said he sent coaches videos of workouts and indicated he would be back with the team.
Wilcox said he was cut without explanation on May 15. UW officials were informed of Wilcox’s comments Tuesday evening, but did not have comment.
Transfer junior Andy Vujnoich and redshirt junior Conor Schlichting were on the team’s spring roster along with Wilcox. Oshkosh product Gavin Meyers and Neenah’s Jack Van Dyke are part of UW’s 2020 recruiting class.
Obituary
Former Atlanta catcher Biff Pocoroba, who played in the 1978 All-Star Game and was a backup on the Braves team that won an improbable NL West title in 1982, has died at age 66.
Tom Wages Funeral Services in suburban Snellville confirmed that Pocoroba died Sunday. No cause of death was given.
Pocoroba spent his entire 10-year career with the Braves, first joining the team for 67 games in 1975. His best season came in 1977, when he batted .290 with eight homers and 44 RBIs in 113 games.
He was picked as a reserve for the All-Star Game the following year. He got into the game in the final inning of the NL’s 7-3 victory, catching teammate Phil Niekro for the final out.
