Briefly: Predators hire former Devils coach Hynes

The Nashville Predators hired former New Jersey Devils coach John Hynes as the third coach in franchise history after firing Peter Laviolette.
The Predators announced the hiring Tuesday before a morning skate. Nashville hosts Boston on Tuesday night.
Poile fired Laviolette and assistant coach Kevin McCarthy on Monday after the Predators (19-15-7) had dropped four of five. They are 11th in the Western Conference standings with 45 points.
Hynes, 44, was 150-149-5 as head coach with the New Jersey Devils, who fired him Dec. 3 despite signing him to a multiyear extension last January. He was let go after a 9-13-4 start that left New Jersey in last place in the Metropolitan Division and with the NHL’s second-worst record.
This marked the sixth NHL coaching change of the season.
Auto racing
Max Verstappen extended his contract with Red Bull in Formula One until the end of the 2023 season.
The 22-year-old Verstappen joined Red Bull in 2016 and is one of the most exciting drivers in the series, winning eight grand prix. He finished third in the drivers’ standings last year, behind Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes.
Tennis
Daniil Medvedev helped Russia to a 3-0 sweep of its pool matches in Sydney to join Australia, Serbia and Britain in the quarterfinals of the inaugural ATP Cup.
Medvedev clinched victory against Norway by beating Casper Ruud 6-3, 7-6 (6) in Perth. Karen Khachanov had already routed Victor Durasovic 6-2, 6-1.
Australia will play Britain for a spot in the final four after Britain swept past Moldova 3-0 without dropping a set and then took advantage of Bulgaria losing to Belgium 2-1 to finish first in Group C.
Soccer
Sadio Mane was voted as African Footballer of the Year for the first time.
The Senegal forward beat Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah and Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez to the continent’s biggest individual soccer prize at a ceremony in Egypt.
Mane has finished as runner-up to Salah the last two years, and was third in 2016 behind winner Mahrez.
- National Women’s Soccer League President Amanda Duffy is stepping down to become executive vice president of the Orlando Pride.
Duffy will take over front office and technical duties for the Pride and represent the team on the NWSL board. She’ll report to Orlando City chief executive officer Alex Leitao.
Duffy, 39, has served as the league’s president for the past year. She joined the NWSL in 2017 as managing director of operations.
The NWSL, entering its eighth season, has already lasted longer than any other women’s professional soccer league in the United States. Featuring players from the U.S. and Canadian national teams, the NWSL has seen attendance at games grow by more than 70% since the league was founded in in 2013.
Skiing
Two-time world champion skier Tessa Worley has had surgery on her right knee and will miss several weeks of World Cup racing.
Worley, who is among Mikaela Shiffrin’s main rivals in giant slalom, posted an update on Instagram from her hospital bed. She suggested a return to training before the end of the season.
The 30-year-old French racer took gold in giant slalom at the 2013 and 2017 worlds, and has 13 World Cup race wins in her specialist discipline. She also competes in super-G races.