Briefly: Predators hire former Devils coach Hynes

The Nashville Predators hired former New Jersey Devils coach John Hynes as the third coach in franchise history after firing Peter Laviolette.

The Predators announced the hiring Tuesday before a morning skate. Nashville hosts Boston on Tuesday night.

Poile fired Laviolette and assistant coach Kevin McCarthy on Monday after the Predators (19-15-7) had dropped four of five. They are 11th in the Western Conference standings with 45 points.

Hynes, 44, was 150-149-5 as head coach with the New Jersey Devils, who fired him Dec. 3 despite signing him to a multiyear extension last January. He was let go after a 9-13-4 start that left New Jersey in last place in the Metropolitan Division and with the NHL’s second-worst record.

This marked the sixth NHL coaching change of the season.

Auto racing

Max Verstappen extended his contract with Red Bull in Formula One until the end of the 2023 season.

The 22-year-old Verstappen joined Red Bull in 2016 and is one of the most exciting drivers in the series, winning eight grand prix. He finished third in the drivers’ standings last year, behind Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes.

