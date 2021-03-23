Briefly: Preakness will allow 10,000 fans

The Preakness will be run in front of a limited capacity of 10,000 fans at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on May 15.
Organizers of the second jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown announced the decision Tuesday.
Churchill Downs has said it expects the Kentucky Derby to be run in front of roughly 40-50% of capacity May 1 in Louisville. Typically, the Preakness draws over 100,000 spectators.
The Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont were run out of order last year with no fans in attendance. It’s not immediately clear what the capacity will be at Belmont Park on June 5, though New York State has set 10% capacity limits for other sports.
Tennis
It has been 20 years since Venus Williams won her home tournament, and her stay at the 2021 Miami Open was brief.
Williams was eliminated on the first day of play by 89th-ranked Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan, 6-2, 7-6 (10).
The 40-year-old Williams, ranked 79th, was making her 21st appearance in the tournament, now held 75 minutes from her residence in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Williams’ most recent title in the event came in 2001, when she beat Jennifer Capriati in the final. She also won the 1998 and 1999 titles.
Seeded players have first-round byes, including No. 1 Ash Barty, who can use the extra time to adjust her body clock. She arrived in Miami after a 45-hour trip from her native Australia.
Missing from the tournament are Serena Williams and the three players who have dominated men’s tennis for years — Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Djokovic decided against making the trip from Serbia, and the others cited health issues.
Hockey
The National Women’s Hockey League is adding a seventh team by expanding into Montreal next season, according to reports.
The NWHL was initially scheduled to announce it was establishing its second Canadian franchise in early February. That timeline was pushed back after the Isobel Cup playoffs were postponed following an outbreak of COVID-19.
Two weeks ago, NWHL Commissioner Tyler Tumminia hinted that expansion was on the horizon without providing details.
The yet-to-be-named Montreal team would be run by the same BTM ownership group that owns the league’s Boston Pride and established the Toronto Six expansion franchise last year. The ownership group includes Cannon Capital managing partner Miles Arnone and Johanna Neilson Boynton, a two-time captain at Harvard.
The NWHL’s other teams are based in New Jersey, Connecticut, Minnesota and Buffalo, New York.