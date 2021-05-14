Briefly: Prairie grad Ketterer signed by MLS Timbers

Golf

Jordan Spieth had his longest stretch all day of mere pars — a whopping four holes — on the besieged new home course of the AT&T Byron Nelson when the local favorite stepped over a 55-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th.

Nothing but the bottom of the cup, and a share of the first-round lead with J.J. Spaun at 9-under 63 on a nearly wind-less on Thursday in Texas.

Spieth, Spaun and plenty of others had little trouble with TPC Craig Ranch north of Dallas. There were 132 players in the field of 156 under par, with 94 of those in the 60s on the third venue in the past four Nelsons.

Hideki Matsuyama sputtered on the front nine in his first appearance since becoming the first Japanese player to win the Masters, then stalled again after three straight birdies to start the back nine. He finished at 68.

Sung Kang, the defending champion as the 2019 winner, shot a 67 on his home course.

Jon Rahm, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 3 after top-ranked Dustin Johnson withdrew because of a knee issue, birdied three of his first five holes but cooled off and finished at 68.

Masters runner-up Will Zalatoris, who grew up not far from Craig Ranch and has played it frequently, shot 70 a week after missing the cut at the Wells Fargo Championship.

