Briefly: Prairie grad Ketterer signed by MLS Timbers

The Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer have signed Prairie School graduate and goalkeeper Logan Ketterer from the USL Championship league El Paso Locomotive FC.
Ketterer, 27, has played three seasons for Locomotive FC, notching 22 shutouts in 55 appearances.
Ketterer attended Bradley University after graduating from Prairie in 2012. He was drafted by the Columbus Crew SC in the fourth round of the MLS SuperDraft in 2017.
Tennis
Rafael Nadal ended a run of three straight losses to Alexander Zverev with a convincing 6-3, 6-4 win over the German to reach the Italian Open semifinals.
Zverev beat Nadal in straight sets at the same stage in Madrid a week ago and their latest meeting was also one-sided.
Nadal raced to 4-0 in the first set and saved all eight break points he faced in the second.
Nadal, aiming for a record-extending 10th Rome title, will next face big-serving American Reilly Opelka, who reached his first Masters semifinals by edging Argentine qualifier Federico Delbonis 7-5, 7-6 (2).
In the women’s tournament, top-ranked Ash Barty retired from her rainy quarterfinal against 17-year-old Coco Gauff while leading 6-4, 2-1 due to a right arm injury.
Gauff’s opponent in her first clay-court semifinal will be French Open champion Iga Swiatek or two-time Rome champion Elina Svitolina.
In the other half of the draw, 2019 Rome champion Karolina Pliskova rallied past 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (1) and will play Petra Martic.
Auto racing
Colton Herta is not going to drive in Formula One or for Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi or anywhere but Andretti Autosport for now.
The 21-year-old star signed a two-year contract extension, ending speculation he could move to Formula One or another IndyCar team next season.
Herta will continue driving the No. 26 Honda with Gainbridge as the primary sponsor for 2½ more seasons, too.
Cycling
Australian cyclist Caleb Ewan claimed his second sprint victory in the Giro d’Italia and Attila Valter kept the pink jersey after the seventh stage.
Ewan, who rides for the Lotto Soudal team, closed a gap to Fernando Gaviria with about 100 meters remaining and finished just ahead of Davide Cimolai and Tim Merlier.
Valter remained 11 seconds ahead of Remco Evenepoel overall and 16 seconds ahead of Egan Bernal. The Giro ends on May 30 in Milan with an individual time trial.
Golf
Jordan Spieth had his longest stretch all day of mere pars — a whopping four holes — on the besieged new home course of the AT&T Byron Nelson when the local favorite stepped over a 55-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th.
Nothing but the bottom of the cup, and a share of the first-round lead with J.J. Spaun at 9-under 63 on a nearly wind-less on Thursday in Texas.
Spieth, Spaun and plenty of others had little trouble with TPC Craig Ranch north of Dallas. There were 132 players in the field of 156 under par, with 94 of those in the 60s on the third venue in the past four Nelsons.
Hideki Matsuyama sputtered on the front nine in his first appearance since becoming the first Japanese player to win the Masters, then stalled again after three straight birdies to start the back nine. He finished at 68.
Sung Kang, the defending champion as the 2019 winner, shot a 67 on his home course.
Jon Rahm, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 3 after top-ranked Dustin Johnson withdrew because of a knee issue, birdied three of his first five holes but cooled off and finished at 68.
Masters runner-up Will Zalatoris, who grew up not far from Craig Ranch and has played it frequently, shot 70 a week after missing the cut at the Wells Fargo Championship.